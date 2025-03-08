Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Carlos Correa Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Minnesota Twins Shortstop Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins Shortstop Carlos Correa / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins signed Carlos Correa to a six-year deal in 2023, hoping to catch an exciting run at the peak of his career. Three years later, his production has a fleecing feel.

SS – Carlos Correa, MIN (ADP – 265.0)

2025 Carlos Correa Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Carlos Correa Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

The fantasy market has been waiting 10 years for Correa to produce elite fantasy stats. He’s scored over 100 runs once in his career while never reaching that plateau in RBIs. Last season, his bat was on pace for 95 runs, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs if on the field for 550 at-bats.

Correa comes off his lowest strikeout rate (16.6) while maintaining a high floor in walks (10.9%). His contact batting average (.384) was a five-year high. He was at his best against left-handed pitching (.312/16/5/15 over 77 at-bats).

An oblique issue pushed him to the injured list in mid-April. After a hot streak in June (.388 with 21 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs over 98 at-bats), Correa only played in 21 games over the final two months due to a battle with plantar fasciitis. He also missed some time with wrist and finger issues.

His exit velocity (90.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.5%) aligned with his career path over the past four seasons. Correa has a fading launch angle (8.9) with similar results in his HR/FB rate (14.7).

Fantasy Outlook: In my fantasy career, I’ve lost a ton of money chasing around the potential of Correa’s bat. His price point is just about free this draft season, and he is compared with a different part of the player pool. With 500 at-bats, Correa should have a floor of a .280/80/20/80 skill set. At the very least, he is a middle-of-the-order bat with a favorable price point. Staying healthy is the wild card in his fantasy value.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News