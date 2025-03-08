2025 Fantasy Baseball: Carlos Correa Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Minnesota Twins signed Carlos Correa to a six-year deal in 2023, hoping to catch an exciting run at the peak of his career. Three years later, his production has a fleecing feel.
SS – Carlos Correa, MIN (ADP – 265.0)
The fantasy market has been waiting 10 years for Correa to produce elite fantasy stats. He’s scored over 100 runs once in his career while never reaching that plateau in RBIs. Last season, his bat was on pace for 95 runs, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs if on the field for 550 at-bats.
Correa comes off his lowest strikeout rate (16.6) while maintaining a high floor in walks (10.9%). His contact batting average (.384) was a five-year high. He was at his best against left-handed pitching (.312/16/5/15 over 77 at-bats).
An oblique issue pushed him to the injured list in mid-April. After a hot streak in June (.388 with 21 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs over 98 at-bats), Correa only played in 21 games over the final two months due to a battle with plantar fasciitis. He also missed some time with wrist and finger issues.
His exit velocity (90.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.5%) aligned with his career path over the past four seasons. Correa has a fading launch angle (8.9) with similar results in his HR/FB rate (14.7).
Fantasy Outlook: In my fantasy career, I’ve lost a ton of money chasing around the potential of Correa’s bat. His price point is just about free this draft season, and he is compared with a different part of the player pool. With 500 at-bats, Correa should have a floor of a .280/80/20/80 skill set. At the very least, he is a middle-of-the-order bat with a favorable price point. Staying healthy is the wild card in his fantasy value.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15