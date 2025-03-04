2025 Fantasy Baseball: Trevor Larnach Profile, Preview, Predictions
The direction of Trevor Larnach's bat is up, but he must secure more playing time to be fantasy-relevant. Over the past two seasons, his .243/85/82/5 profile over 538 at-bats paints a winning picture if accomplished over one year.
OF – Trevor Larnach, MIN (ADP – 428.3)
The Twins have given Larnach 958 at-bats over the past four seasons, leading to a .236 batting average with 135 runs, 35 home runs, 138 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Last year, he set career highs in almost all stat categories, highlighted by his home runs (15) and batting average (.259).
Despite his growth, Minnesota gave him fewer than 75 at-bats every month. Larnach had his best overall success in August and September (.287/29/4/18/1 over 136 at-bats). He barely had a pulse vs. left-handed pitching (4-for-22 with four runs, one RBI, and seven strikeouts). Larnach never had more than three home runs in any month. Larnach only had two minor injuries (toe and hamstring).
His best area of growth in 2024 came in his strikeout rate (22.3) while continuing to have a favorable walk rate (10.0). Surprisingly, his average hit rate (1.674) was below his previous two years (1.855) with Minnesota. Larnach posted a career-high exit velocity (92.0 mph) and a minimal change in his hard-hit rate (45.1).
Fantasy Outlook: If Larnach repeats his growth in his approach, his opportunity should reach new heights in 2025, even with many days off against lefties. Trending toward 25 home runs if given 500 at-bats. The Twins gave him 282 of his 355 at-bats in the top three slots in their batting order last season. Larnach has the feel of a “ride him while he is hot player,” and sometimes that leads to a career year.
