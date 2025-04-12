Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Outfielders
The month of April offers the most options to fix fantasy lineups due to changing MLB jobs and injuries. Finding that hidden gem that earns full-time at-bats for the remainder of the season can be the missing link to a winning franchise.
Pavin Smith, ARI
The Diamondbacks moved Smith to third in the batting order for multiple games this week. His bat responded with a three-game hitting streak (5-for-10 with five runs, one home run, and two RBIs) heading into Friday night. Arizona will still sit him against lefties, making Smith a more matchup or rotational player in shallow leagues. I see a 20/80 player with help in batting average, but I don’t set the lineups for the Diamondbacks.
Andy Pages, LAD
Los Angeles has had Pages in their starting lineup in 13 of their 14 games, but he only had three hits over his first 28 at-bats with one run. His bat picked up the pace over his last three starts (4-for-11 with three runs, two home runs, and two RBIs). Pages has plus power and a starting opportunity. He should be added to most 12-team leagues this week.
Mike Yastrzemski, SF
Over his last nine games, Yastrzemski’s bat has been hot. He went 10-for-30 with seven runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. The Giants rewarded him with a leadoff opportunity on Friday night. He is only a bridge player to shallow formats to cover an injury or a better-looking option comes along.
Zac Veen, COL
The Rockies called up Veen on Monday from AAA. He only has two hits over his first 12 at-bats with an RBI. From 2022 to 2025, in the minors, Veen hit .246 with 149 runs, 26 home runs, 134 RBIs, and 99 stolen bases over 902 at-bats. His strikeout rate (23.6) was below the league average. His speed will be his attraction, but there will be growth pains early in his career.
Bryan De La Cruz, ATL
De La Cruz saw his five-game hitting streak (8-for-19) end on Friday night (0-4), but he had empty production (one run). Over the past two years with Miami, he played 302 games, racking up 121 runs, 40 homers, 146 RBIs, and nine steals, though his .245 average carries risk. His main rival for playing time, Jarred Kelenic, is struggling—5-for-31 with a solo homer and 13 strikeouts. There’s power coming, and the Braves are due to start scoring more runs.
Minor League Outfielders to follow:
Roman Anthony, BOS – 6-for-38 with six runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one steal at AAA. He has 10 walks and 15 strikeouts over this span.
Emmanuel Rodriguez, MIN – eight hits over 29 at-bats with four runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base at AAA.
Lazaro Montes, SEA – 6-for-18 with six runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and two steals at High-A.
