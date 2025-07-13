Week 16 Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Will Camilo Doval lose his closing job? Ryan Walker or Randy Rodriguez?
Next week, I won’t be doing the bullpen report due to a short week for the All-Star break. In addition, I have to fly to Arizona for a personal issue.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Over the past week, the Diamondbacks most likely lost Shelby Miller for the season with an elbow injury. Kevin Ginkel could be the next man up based on his previous closing experience (15 career saves) and a rebound in success over his last nine innings (two runs, seven baserunners, and eight strikeouts) while converting his only save chance.
On the downside, Ginkel was blasted over his previous four appearances (10 runs, 11 baserunners, and three strikeouts) while struggling in four minor league games (one run, eight baserunners, and three strikeouts over 2.2 innings). He has plenty of downside risk based on his body of work this year.
Juan Morillo won’t jump off the page as a closing option based on his rookie season (3.78 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 26.1 innings). He brings an elite fastball (99.2 mph), but his slider still needs work. His command of his four-seamer (12 walks) is also an issue. Morillo is only a closing watch for now.
Colorado Rockies
Seth Halvorsen continues to torture fantasy teams chasing saves at the back end of the player pool due to his propensity to get rocked after a trending run. Over 10.0 innings from June 10 to July 6th, he converted five of his six save tries with a 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and nine strikeouts. In his last outing on July 9th, Halvorsen didn’t record an out while giving up five runs, five baserunners, and two home runs.
His struggle opened up the door for Victor Vodnik to finish games. Heading into Saturday, he had a 10.1-inning shutout run with seven hits and 13 strikeouts while converting a save on July 11th. Over this span, Vodnik issued eight walks. In his game, he blew a save by allowing a run and three baserunners while failing to record an out.
With 22 wins after 95 games, chasing saves in Colorado isn’t worth the reward due to gaps between saves and disaster showings.
Miami Marlins
The Marlins toyed with fantasy managers' hearts over the past week. Ronny Henriquez had a dominant run over 9.2 innings (one run and nine baserunners with 14 strikeouts, a win, and four saves). For some reason, Miami decided to pitch in the eighth, sixth, and eighth innings over his last three appearances (no runs over three innings with a walk, five strikeouts, and a win). Henriquez is the best arm for saves for the Marlins after the All-Star break.
Calvin Faucher gave up four runs, 12 baserunners, and six strikeouts over his last 5.2 innings. Anthony Bender improved his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings with three hits, four walks, and eight strikeouts.
Philadelphia Phillies
Since recording his second save on June 19th, Orion Kerkering surrendered three runs, seven hits, a walk, and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He hit three batters over this span while picking up two losses and two holds.
Matt Strahm has three saves over his last nine appearances, leading to three runs, 10 baserunners, and a home run over nine innings with 10 strikeouts. He remains a coin flip for saves in this bullpen, especially when the Phillies face left-handed batters in the ninth inning.
Jose Alvarado won’t return for another 29 games. He will re-enter the closing mix in early August.
San Francisco Giants
Camilo Doval has been a complete disaster over his last 10 appearances (nine runs, 12 hits, two home runs, and seven walks over 10.2 innings with eight strikeouts). Despite his struggles, he only blew one of his six save chances. On the year, Doval is 15-for-19 in save conversions.
The Giants pitched Randy Rodriguez earlier in games over the past week (seventh, seventh, and sixth innings), making the fantasy managers question whether San Francisco will use him in the ninth inning if/when Doval finally coughs up their closing role. Rodriguez has a 0.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over his last 10.2 innings. He remains the best arm in the Giants’ bullpen.
I can’t dismiss that Ryan Walker gets the next save when Camilo Doval trips up. He hasn’t allowed a hit or a run over his last 3.1 innings with three strikeouts. His ERA (4.33) shows risk, but Walker does have a favorable WHIP (1.08). Worth a flier for Doval owners just in case San Francisco doesn’t give Rodriguez their next closing chance.
Texas Rangers
Robert Garcia hasn’t had a save since June 24th. Over his last six appearances, he allowed a run and eight baserunners over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Luke Jackson pitched his way back out of closing contention by allowing six runs, eight hits, one home run, and five walks over four innings with two strikeouts.
Chris Martin has a 1.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and six strikeouts over his last 7.1 innings, but his last save came on June 21st.
