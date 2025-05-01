LeBron James, Lakers Eliminated By Wolves: Fantasy Basketball Fallout
LeBron James has built a legendary playoff resume, particularly when his team is on the brink of elimination. We all remember when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. But this time around, the story played out very differently.
Despite adding Luka Doncic at the trade deadline and finishing as the No. 3 seed in the West, the revamped Los Angeles Lakers were thoroughly outclassed by Anthony Edwards and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers managed just one win in a five-game gentleman’s sweep that exposed the cracks in their star-driven foundation.
James, logging 40 minutes in Game 5, turned in a pedestrian performance by his postseason standards: 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting (42.9%), 1-of-5 from deep, and just 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. He looked visibly fatigued in the fourth quarter, failed to notch double-digit rebounds for the first time since Game 1, and—perhaps most surprisingly—didn’t record a single block after swatting nine shots across the first four games.
So what does this mean for the Lakers and LeBron’s fantasy value moving forward?
The Lakers' front office is in full-on pivot mode after their early playoff exit, and Rob Pelinka faces a tough task ahead. The team desperately needs a rim protector and lob-finisher, a role that was meant for Mark Williams but is now open for grabs. As the championship window begins to close, Pelinka must make bold moves to reshape the roster around Luka and LeBron. However, until those changes come, Austin Reaves, along with the dynamic duo, will remain central to the Lakers' fantasy production heading into the 2025-26 season.
This series underlined the Lakers’ shallow depth and lack of grit. The team needs an injection of youth and toughness. While James and Doncic will continue to lead the charge offensively, Luka remains a defensive liability, and LeBron—now into his 40s—is no longer the elite two-way force he once was.
Doncic is still a no-brainer top-five fantasy asset, thanks to his across-the-board production, but LeBron has likely slipped into second-round territory. Still, his ability to contribute in every major category keeps him firmly in the upper echelon of fantasy contributors. He may no longer be the league’s best player, but he’s more than capable of anchoring a fantasy roster in 2026.
But let’s talk a little more about Austin Reaves, who often doesn’t get the credit he deserves. One of the brightest developments in L.A. was the emergence of Reaves, who blossomed after the midseason roster shake-up. From February to April, Reaves delivered first-round fantasy value in 9-category formats, averaging 23.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. That’s elite-level production—and it didn’t go unnoticed.
Reaves’ fantasy value is particularly appealing given the risk profiles of both James and Doncic. When LeBron missed nine games, Reaves exploded, averaging a staggering 53 fantasy points per contest. If the Lakers stand pat this offseason or don’t make a significant addition, Reaves will enter 2025-26 as a high-upside, top-50 fantasy option with room to climb even higher.
LeBron may be relinquishing his status as the league’s alpha, but there’s still gas left in the tank—especially for fantasy managers. If the Lakers hope to contend while he’s still producing at this level, the front office needs to act boldly and creatively.
