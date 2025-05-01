Travis Hunter’s Fantasy Football Role Defined: Yahoo & ESPN Clarify Scoring
Since the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the fantasy football world has been buzzing with one burning question: how will this electric, two-way phenom be classified for fantasy purposes? His dual-role potential has sparked plenty of debate among fantasy enthusiasts.
Yahoo and ESPN have chimed in and provided fantasy managers with an answer.
Yahoo Fantasy Travis Hunter Position Eligibility:
ESPN Fantasy Travis Hunter Position Eligibility:
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Outlook:
Yahoo and ESPN have confirmed that Hunter will be listed exclusively as a wide receiver in traditional fantasy football formats. In leagues that only use offensive positions and standard team defenses, Hunter will not be eligible for defensive scoring, even though the Jaguars plan to utilize him as both a wideout and a cornerback.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gave reporters a glimpse into the team’s plan for Hunter’s role:
“His intent is on playing both sides of the ball, as is ours. When it comes to his onboarding process, we’ll give him a heavy dose of offense, and sprinkle in the defensive side. By the time we get to the regular season, those should be balanced out—but that’s the initial plan,” Gladstone said.
Translation: Hunter will be primarily trained and deployed as a wide receiver, at least out of the gate, while slowly building up his defensive reps. He’s not just a gadget guy—Jacksonville clearly views him as a potential impact player on both ends of the field.
Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville alongside Trevor Lawrence presents an intriguing opportunity, though his ultimate fantasy value will be dictated by his offensive utilization. In standard redraft formats, he profiles as a WR2 with considerable upside. From a dynasty perspective, he should be regarded as a high-ceiling WR2 with the potential to ascend to WR1 status. However, lingering concerns about his durability introduce a measure of risk that fantasy investors must weigh accordingly.
Hunter joins a Jaguars receiving corps that already features breakout star Brian Thomas Jr., who finished as a top-five fantasy wideout in 2024. That likely keeps Hunter from immediately sliding into WR1 territory, but if you’re betting on talent and explosive playmaking, Hunter is as juicy a lottery ticket as they come.
Travis Hunter IDP Fantasy Football Value:
In IDP (Individual Defensive Player) leagues—especially dynasty formats—Travis Hunter might be the single most valuable fantasy asset of the 2025 draft class. If your platform allows you to slot him in as a cornerback while reaping the rewards of his offensive stats, you’ve just stumbled into a fantasy loophole worthy of celebration.
That kind of positional duality is borderline unfair, offering an absurd edge at one of the thinnest scoring positions in IDP formats. Whether you play in a redraft league, a dynasty format, or go full throttle with IDP scoring, Travis Hunter is one of the most unique fantasy prospects we’ve ever seen.
