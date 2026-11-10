Week 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Colston Loveland and Dallas Goedert, among the top tight ends. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Dalton Kincaid and Hunter Henry, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few tight ends have also seen their value fall, including veteran Dalton Schultz.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. SEA
2
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. LAR
3
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. WAS
4
George Kittle
SF
at DAL
5
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. MIA
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at ATL
7
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at NYJ
8
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. KC
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. NE
10
Hunter Henry
NE
at DET
11
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. HOU
12
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. MIN
13
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at GB
14
Brenton Strange
JAC
at TEN
15
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
at NYG
16
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. PIT
17
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at ARI
18
Darren Waller
CAR
at NO
19
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at CIN
20
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
at BAL
21
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. CAR
22
AJ Barner
SEA
at LV
23
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at IND
24
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. SEA
25
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. BUF
26
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at CLE
27
Eli Raridon
NE
at DET
28
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
vs. BUF
29
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. SF
30
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. LAC
31
Darnell Washington
PIT
at CIN
32
Gunnar Helm
TEN
vs. JAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano