It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Colston Loveland and Dallas Goedert, among the top tight ends. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Dalton Kincaid and Hunter Henry, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few tight ends have also seen their value fall, including veteran Dalton Schultz.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV vs. SEA 2 Trey McBride ARI vs. LAR 3 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. WAS 4 George Kittle SF at DAL 5 Tyler Warren IND vs. MIA 6 Travis Kelce KC at ATL 7 Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. KC 9 Sam LaPorta DET vs. NE 10 Hunter Henry NE at DET 11 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. HOU 12 Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIN 13 T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB 14 Brenton Strange JAC at TEN 15 Chig Okonkwo WAS at NYG 16 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PIT 17 Tyler Higbee LAR at ARI 18 Darren Waller CAR at NO 19 Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN 20 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at BAL 21 Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR 22 AJ Barner SEA at LV 23 Greg Dulcich MIA at IND 24 Michael Mayer LV vs. SEA 25 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. BUF 26 Dalton Schultz HOU at CLE 27 Eli Raridon NE at DET 28 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. BUF 29 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. SF 30 Mark Andrews BAL vs. LAC 31 Darnell Washington PIT at CIN 32 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. JAC