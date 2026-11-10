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Week 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

Travis Kelce moves up to No. 6 among fantasy tight ends thanks to a favorable matchup in Atlanta.
Michael Fabiano|
Travis Kelce, Chiefs.
Travis Kelce, Chiefs. | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Colston Loveland and Dallas Goedert, among the top tight ends. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Dalton Kincaid and Hunter Henry, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few tight ends have also seen their value fall, including veteran Dalton Schultz. 

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. SEA

2

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. LAR

3

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. WAS

4

George Kittle

SF

at DAL

5

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. MIA

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at ATL

7

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at NYJ

8

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. KC

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. NE

10

Hunter Henry

NE

at DET

11

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. HOU

12

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. MIN

13

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at GB

14

Brenton Strange

JAC

at TEN

15

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

at NYG

16

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. PIT

17

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at ARI

18

Darren Waller

CAR

at NO

19

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at CIN

20

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

at BAL

21

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. CAR

22

AJ Barner

SEA

at LV

23

Greg Dulcich

MIA

at IND

24

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. SEA

25

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. BUF

26

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at CLE

27

Eli Raridon

NE

at DET

28

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

vs. BUF

29

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. SF

30

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. LAC

31

Darnell Washington

PIT

at CIN

32

Gunnar Helm

TEN

vs. JAC

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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