Cyrus Allen and 2 More Fantasy Football Under the Radar Rookies Turning Heads at Training Camp

Jeremiah Love and Carnell Tate are the rookies dominated the Fantasy Football discussion through training camp, but they are't they only rookies who have caught the attention of Fantasy managers.

These three rookies have performed well in their first training camp and could have an Fantasy Football imact throughout the season.

Cyrus Allen

Allen has quickly turned heads in the first day of training camp, looking like the best receiver on the practice field, even drawing comparisons to Stefon Diggs. The former Cincinnati Bearcat is catching the eye of coaches and appears to be a part of the offensive game plan heading into the season, according to Albert Breer.

The fifth-round pick did sustain a shin injury that made him miss a few days of training camp, but Allen returned to the practice field on Friday.

Cyrus Allen’s first practice back. Also his first practice in pads. pic.twitter.com/Umpsl6SSEC — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) August 7, 2026

Outside of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, it’s fair game for anyone in the Kansas City Chiefs receivers room to step up and claim the WR 3 role.

Allen is currently going as WR 98 and could easily outperform his ADP if his training camp work translates to regular season games.

Allen is worth a pick in the later rounds of the draft. In dynasty leagues, Allen is worth picking up if he is still on the waiver wire.

Zachariah Branch

The speedy receiver has been beating DBs throughout training camp in a multitude of ways

Branch has utilized his shiftiness to win early on in routes and has utilized his speed to win downfield.

Outside of Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have any household names that are cemented to be on the field.

Branch’s main competition for the WR 2 and WR 3 roles are Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.

If Branch continues his impressive training camp and puts on a good show in preseason games, there’s good reason for the third-round pick to start the season as a starter for the Falcons.

Branch is being selected as WR 78 and could easily outperform his ADP if the former Georgia Bulldog lines up as WR 2 or WR 3 to start the season.

Fantasy managers looking for an explosive receiver later in drafts should bookmark Branch.

Touchdown catch for Zachariah Branch, throw from Michael Penix Jr., Darnay Holmes in coverage. pic.twitter.com/necQgOa5SZ — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) August 3, 2026

Malik Benson

Benson joins the Las Vegas Raiders as their receiver room is in flux with no clear-cut option at WR 1.

Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are the favorites to land the WR 1 role, but Benson has thrown his hat in the ring with his work in training camp.

Benson has outperformed sophomore duo Jack Bech and Dont’e Throrton Jr. so far in camp and has earned reps with the starters as a reward.

The sixth-round pick has caught the eye of quarterback Kirk Cousins and earned praise from head coach Klint Kubiack.

#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on Malik Benson:



"He's got a good head start, playing good football. He has a lot in front of him, a lot that he needs to prove to us."



(via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/BI66tp776X — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) August 3, 2026

Benson has formed a connection with Cousins and first-overall pick Fernando Mendonza, which could translate well into the season, no matter who is under center.

Benson is currently ranked at WR 131, fifth of Raiders wide receivers. The rookie is one to keep an eye on the waiver wire as the season progresses and could outperform his ADP if he gets reps with the first team throughout the season.

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