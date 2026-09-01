The Perfect 14-Team Guillotine League First Round: Jahmyr Gibbs is the Clear First-Overall Pick

Pick 1.01: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions RB

It’s between Gibbs and Bijan Robinson for the first-overall pick, but the Detroit Lions running back edges out Robinson for the top spot. In his first season without David Montgomery getting the goal-line work, the prospect of Gibbs receiving more touchdown opportunities is too hard to pass up.

Every Career Jahmyr Gibbs 10+ Yard Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/9fjjXktIVJ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) July 7, 2026

Pick 1.02: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons RB

Robinson is a touches machine and deserves to go second overall. Through the last two seasons, Robinson averaged 21.5 touches per game and that should keep Fantasy managers advancing early on.

Pick 1.03: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnatti Bengals WR

Chase led the NFL in targets last season and is hard to pass up at this spot. Chase averaged 11.5 targets per game last season and with a healthy Joe Burrow that trend should continue this season.

Pick 1.04: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams WR

Last season WR 1 in all formats, Nacua is a reliable option in guillotine leagues. Nacua’s ceiling may be limited, due to the influx of defensive talent making games blowouts, but the Rams wide receiver’s floor will have Fantasy managers progressing early on.

Pick 1.05: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks WR

Smith-Njigba is set up to build off of a WR 2 season last year. Smith-Njigba will continue to be the focus of the Seahawks offense and should see a high amount of targets.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best WR in the NFL and I refuse to hear anything else pic.twitter.com/RpOMEgcmPM — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 16, 2025

Pick 1.06: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB

McCaffrey finished with a career-high 413 touches last season and should continue to see a heavy workload. Injuries are a concern with McCaffrey, especially after a season of heavy usage, but McCaffrey should be able to help Fantasy managers advance early on.

Pick 1.07: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts RB

Taylor led the NFL in rushing attempts last season and will carry the burden early on as the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver room is in disarray.

Pick 1.08: Amon Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions WR

St. Brown finished second in targets and and second in receiving touchdowns last season.

The mix of targets and red-zone usage makes St. Brown a safe pick in gullotine leagues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown hit the Victor Cruz salsa celly!pic.twitter.com/6JgeXrKTkk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 23, 2025

Pick 1.09: James Cook, Buffalo Bills RB

Last season’s leading rusher, Cook should see the same workload with last season’s offensive coordinator Joe Brady getting promoted to head coach.

Pick 1.10: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR

Jefferson finally has consistency at QB with Kyler Murray under center. Expect a 2023-esque season from Jefferson with a provider at quarterback.



Pick 1.11: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR

Lamb offers a safe floor that can help Fantasy managers advance early on. Lamb’s ceiling is limited with George Pickens on the opposite side of him, but with a 17.0 FPPG career average in PPR leagues, Lamb is a consistent option in guillotine leagues.

For those wondering about CeeDee Lamb, here’s a little something just for you. 🫵



🎥: @TheLandoShow pic.twitter.com/AqEdjTJ9BX — Jadon (@thecowboysguru) August 27, 2026

Pick 1.12: Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas RB

There is a bit of worry regarding Jeanty’s availability in week 1 after suffering an ankle injuriy in training camp. All signs point to Jeanty being ready for week 1 and should see a heavy workload in his sophomore campaign.

Pick 1.13: Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals RB

With Chase and Tee Higgins taking all the attention on the outside, Brown will see light boxes to feast on throughout the season. Brown should carry the momentum of three consecutive top-seven weekly finishes into the 2026 season.

Pick 1.14: De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins RB

Achane will have to do everything for the Miami Dolphins offense this season. Achane will see a high amount of targets in both rush attempts and receptions, making the Dolphins running back valuable early on in guillotine leagues.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News