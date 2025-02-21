2025 Fantasy Baseball: Rhys Hoskins Profile, Preview, Predictions
Rhys Hoskins has had more than 550 at-bats only once over the past five seasons. His swing path promotes home runs, but it comes with some risk to his batting average. He is in a contract year.
1B – Rhys Hoskins, MLW (ADP – 285.5)
Hoskins didn’t play a game in 2023 due to a torn ACL in late March that required surgery.
He flashed power in April (.237/13/6/18/1 over 97 at-bats) last year, followed by two weeks on the injured list in mid-May with a hamstring issue. Over his final 311 at-bats, his strikeout rate (32.0) was a problem, leading to a .203 batting average with 42 runs, 17 home runs, and 55 RBIs.
His swing path remains fly-ball favoring (48.4%), and Hoskins posted a career average HR/FB rate (17.6). He finished with a lower exit velocity (88.7 mph – 90.1 in 2022 and 89.8 in his career). His launch angle (20.7) and average hit rate (1.958) support 30 home runs if given 550 at-bats.
Hoskins has the best skill set to hit cleanup this season based on the early Milwaukee lineup. In 2024, he only had 81 at-bats between second and fourth in the batting order.
Fantasy Outlook: Over his last six years, Hoskins hit under .250 each season, averaging 29 home runs if he logged 500 at-bats. The Brewers will pay him $18 million in 2025, putting him in a contract year. By drafting him, I feel like I settled for a drop-off at the corner position while taking a player with just as much risk as reward.
