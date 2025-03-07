2025 Fantasy Baseball: Eugenio Suarez Profile, Preview, Predictions
Eugenio Suarez was on the verge of a losing year midway through 2024, but he somehow unlocked the keys to his power over the second half of last season. He's a dirty home run hitter on the back nine of his career.
3B – Eugenio Suarez, ARZ (ADP – 179.9)
Suarez played his way into the free-agent pool in many leagues over the first three months of last season (.196/29/6/32/2 over 276 at-bats). Over this stretch, he whiffed 29.2% of the time. Somehow, pitchers had a much more challenging time getting him out over his final 295 at-bats (.312 with 61 runs, 24 home runs, and 69 RBIs) while lowering the damage with his strikeout rate (25.8).
His contact batting average (.370) was slightly higher than in 2022 (.369) and 2023 (.362). Saurez had a rebound in his average hit rate (1.836), but it came in below his levels from 2020 to 2022 (2.325, 2.160, and 1.945). He continues to be a fly-ball hitter (43.6%) with a pull (51.7%) swing path. His HR/FB rate (16.9) has been below his career average (18.1) five times over the past seven years. Saurez ranked well below the best hitters in the game in exit velocity (89.1 – 111th) and hard-hit rate (42.4 – 85th).
For the year, his strikeout rate (27.5) was a six-year low. He took the fewest walks (7.7%) of his career. The Diamondbacks gave him 558 of his 573 at-bats hitting 5th through 7th in the batting order. Suarez outperformed expectations in his run rate (46 – 33% in 2023). He came to the plate with 433 runners on base.
Fantasy Outlook: His Jekyll and Hyde season may become a total disaster in 2025. He opened up his swing for power last season. Saurez should have expected regression in his strikeout rate, and he still has a sub-.200 batting average on his recent five-year resume. Saurez becomes a free agent in 2026, putting him in a contract season. Let’s go: .225 with 65 runs, 25 home runs, and 75 RBIs if he keeps a starting job.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15