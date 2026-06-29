Fantasy Football 2026 Wide Receiver Tiers: Ja'Marr Chase Ranks with the Best of the Bunch

Drafting the right wide receivers at the right draft poistion can change any Fantasy team from meddling to a championship contender.

This tier list can help any Fantasy manager know when to select the right wide receiver for their team.

Tier 1 - League Winners

Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The tier 1 trio of Chase, Nacua and Smith-Njigba offer top-five receiver floors with the potential of being the best overall Fantasy receiver depending on league scoring. In PPR leagues, Nacua stands out after leading the NFL with 129 receptions, despite being fourth in the league with 166 targets. Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leader in receiving yards, offers versatility in any kind of scoring after finishing as WR 2 in PPR, Half-PPR and Non-PPR leagues. Chase may present the highest Fantasy ceiling of the trifecta coming off a down year by the Bengal receiver’s standards. Spending half the season without his Pro-Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase still finished as WR 4 in PPR leagues with 19.6 FPPG. Chase, who led the NFL with 185 targets, is slated for a WR 1 season if all falls to plan, but even if there’s bumps in the road Chase has proven he can finish as a top-five Fantasy receiver in any format.

Tier 2- Upper Echelon of WR 1

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins

St. Brown, Jefferson, Lamb and Collins all offer a history of strong Fantasy production, but rank in tier 2 for a variety of reasons. St. Brown, who finished second in NFL in targets, is in a loaded offense with a new offensive coordinator. Jefferson is in an uneasy QB situation with Kyler Murray and J.J McCarthy fighting for the green-dot helmet. Lamb is fighting for targets against another Fantasy mainstay, George Pickens. Collins had to deal with CJ Stroud regaining his confidence after the quarterback suffered setbacks in third season. Despite the circumstances surrounding the tier 2 wide receivers, they are proven Fantasy producers at the receiver positions and have overcome difficult Fantasy obstacles along the way.

If Kyler Murray gives Justin Jefferson even decent quarterback play, the bounceback could be loud.



Are you in or out on Jefferson in 2026? pic.twitter.com/RlhQLs0cd6 — Moody (@EricNMoody) June 12, 2026

Tier 3 - Strong Wr 1 / Fantastic Wr 2

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tetairoa McMillan, Chris Olave, Drake London, George Pickens

Former Philadelphia Eagle AJ Brown and current Eagle DeVonta Smith mutually benefit in Fantasy after Brown’s and Philadelphia’s divorce this offseason. Brown rejoins head coach Mike Vrabel, where Brown produced some of his best Fantasy seasons under Vrabel’s guidance in Tennessee. Smith absorbs all of the targets Brown left behind as the former Heisman winner becomes the focal point of the Eagles’ passing game. McMillan, Olave, London and Pickens all averaged double-digit FPPG last season in PPR leagues and all project for a strong season.

Tier 4- Lower-end WR 1/ Strong WR 2

Garrett Wilson, Malik Nabers, Tee Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Davante Adams, DJ Moore

Nabers is a standout of this bunch as the Giants receiver finished his rookie campaign as a Fantasy star, finishing as WR 6, before an ACL tear finished his sophomore campaign early on. A healthy Nabers can catapult any Fantasy team to a championship rub. Waddle and Moore offer Fantasy upside as they are new faces in Denver and Buffalo, respectively.

Tier 5 - WR 2

Luther Burden III, Emeka Egbuka, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, Christian Watson, Alec Pierce, Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Bears teammates Burden III and Odunze fight for the lead role in an explosive offense under head coach Ben Johnson’s watch. Egbuka is looking to fill the shoes left by Mike Evans, giving Egbuka the opportunity to etch himself as a Fantasy star. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is trying to finally live up to the Fantasy hype he came in with after getting drafted fourth overall in 2024.

Bears HC Ben Johnson is buying Luther Burden stock. pic.twitter.com/gcSuB74DYt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2026

Tier 6 - WR 2 / Flex

Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf, Chris Godwin, Jr., WanDale Robinson, Brian Thomas, Jr., Michael Wilson, Michael Pittman, Jr., Quentin Johnston, Makai Lemon, Jordan Addison, Ricky Pearsall, Xavier Worthy, Khalil Shakir, Jayden Reed, Parker Washington, Romeo Doubs, Jerry Jeudy

This group offers safer Fantasy options such as Sutton (WR 13 in PPR leagues) and Metcalf (WR 20 in Non-PPR leagues) and bounce back candidates in Brian Thomas, Jr. and Xavier Worthy. Makai Lemon, the only rookie in this tier, is an interesting option as he could slot in as the second wide receiver on the Eagles depth chart and see an array of targets after Brown’s departure to New England.

Tier 7 - Bench Options with Upside

KC Concepcion, Matthew Golden, Jalen Coker, Troy Franklin, Omar Cooper, Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Jalen McMillan Tre Tucker, Tre’ Harris, Jaylin Noel, Jalen Tolbert, Isaac TeSlaa, Malik Washington, Darnell Mooney, De’Zhaun Stribling, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard,

Josh Downs

These receivers stand as fill-ins on bye weeks or receivers who can step up if any injuries occur to your Fantasy squad. Tolbert and Washington are interesting from this bunch as they could be the Miami Dolphins’ WR 1, a factor to consider in later rounds.

Tier 8 - Depth Pieces

Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Sr., Calvin Ridley, Cooper Kupp, Tory Holton, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Tank Dell, Pat Bryant, Jauan Jennings, Ryan Flourny, Chris Brazell II, Antonio Williams, Chris Bell, Rashod Bateman, Keon Coleman, Ja’ Kobi Lane, Chimere Dike, Christian Kirk, Andrei Iosivas, Elic Ayomanor, Hollywood Brown.

Diggs, Hill and Aiyuk are worth the risk here as Diggs and Hill are currently free agents and Aiyuk is currently in a dispute with the 49ers, all three receivers’ stock will jump if they join a new teams.

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