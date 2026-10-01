Fantasy Football Week 4 WR vs. CB Matchups: Josh Downs Gets Boost Against Commanders in London

Among the endless factors to consider when making fantasy football lineup decisions, it’s worth taking note of marquee WR and CB matchups. Some wideouts will benefit from a favorable matchup, while others could see a dip in production when facing a talented corner.

Ahead of this weekend’s slate of Week 4 games, let’s take a look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data .

WR Josh Downs vs. CB Mike Sainristil

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Alec Pierce making an early exit in Week 2, Josh Downs has tallied 12-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks for the Indianapolis Colts. Among 28 WRs with 20-plus targets, Downs has the 6th-most yards after the catch per reception (5.0) and 14th-most yards per route run (1.96) on the highest slot rate (72.2%) and a team-high 25.5% target share.

Josh Downs [2026]

+@FantasyPtsData



0.261 average separation score (WR1)👀

24.5% target share (WR11)

31.5% first-read target share (WR10)

41.1% air yardage share (WR13)

30.4% yardage market share (WR13)

0.133 first downs per route run (WR11)

53.4% horizontal route rate (WR3)

...… pic.twitter.com/QF9YGasJSg — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 29, 2026

In Week 4 against the Washington Commanders in London, Downs will see plenty of Mike Sainristil in coverage. Sainristil has given up the most fantasy points per route run (0.44) and the most receiving touchdowns (4) in coverage this season.

WR Matthew Golden vs. CB Benjamin Morrison

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Green Bay Packers haven’t gotten off to a smooth start this season, it’s been a positive development to see Matthew Golden perform well to begin his second year. Golden is currently the WR15 in fantasy points per game (15.4), and he’s posting the 18th-most yards per route run (2.24) on a team-high 25.0% target share.

NFL receiver blocking efficacy/receiving ability through Week 3



The #Packers have a stud in Matthew Golden



Also, look at all those #Jaguars WRs! pic.twitter.com/FjMVMEBTm4 — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) September 29, 2026

Golden is poised for another productive outing in Week 4 against Benjamin Morrison, who is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per route run (0.41).

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Justin Walley

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) catches a ten-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels (not pictured) against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are tied for the highest target share (23.7%) on the Commanders, but Diggs has more yards per route run (1.82). Additionally, Diggs is the WR17 in fantasy points per game (14.8) on the second-highest slot rate (65.9%) among WRs with 20-plus targets.

The Colts have allowed a league-high (by a lot) 435 receiving yards to players aligned in the slot so far this season



Let's see if Stefon Diggs can take advantage — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) September 30, 2026

On Sunday against the Colts in London, Diggs will line up across from Justin Walley often. Walley has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per route run (0.40) and the fifth-most receptions allowed (13) among CBs with 50-plus coverage snaps.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CB Daxton Hill/DJ Turner

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After scoring a season-low 1.8 fantasy points in Week 3, Brian Thomas Jr. is the WR81 in fantasy points per game (5.3) entering Week 4. Thomas has seemingly become an afterthought in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense, earning just a 15.8% target share in his first three games.

It could be tough for Thomas to improve his fantasy football output in Week 4 against Daxton Hill and DJ Turner. Hill and Turner are tied for the 11th-fewest fantasy points per route run allowed (0.18) this season.

WR Ladd McConkey vs. CB Devon Witherspoon

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a Los Angeles Chargers offense that has struggled to begin the new campaign, Ladd McConkey has been a bright spot when he’s been available. McConkey has the 11th-most yards per reception (15.3) and 10th-most yards per route run (2.54) among WRs with 15-plus targets, though it’s led to him being just the WR27 in fantasy points per game (12.1).

Sadly for McConkey, he’s going to be matched up with Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 4. Witherspoon has coughed up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.16) to begin the 2026 season.