Fantasy Football Week 4 WR vs. CB Matchups: Josh Downs Gets Boost Against Commanders in London
Among the endless factors to consider when making fantasy football lineup decisions, it’s worth taking note of marquee WR and CB matchups. Some wideouts will benefit from a favorable matchup, while others could see a dip in production when facing a talented corner.
Ahead of this weekend’s slate of Week 4 games, let’s take a look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data.
WR Josh Downs vs. CB Mike Sainristil
With Alec Pierce making an early exit in Week 2, Josh Downs has tallied 12-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks for the Indianapolis Colts. Among 28 WRs with 20-plus targets, Downs has the 6th-most yards after the catch per reception (5.0) and 14th-most yards per route run (1.96) on the highest slot rate (72.2%) and a team-high 25.5% target share.
In Week 4 against the Washington Commanders in London, Downs will see plenty of Mike Sainristil in coverage. Sainristil has given up the most fantasy points per route run (0.44) and the most receiving touchdowns (4) in coverage this season.
WR Matthew Golden vs. CB Benjamin Morrison
Although the Green Bay Packers haven’t gotten off to a smooth start this season, it’s been a positive development to see Matthew Golden perform well to begin his second year. Golden is currently the WR15 in fantasy points per game (15.4), and he’s posting the 18th-most yards per route run (2.24) on a team-high 25.0% target share.
Golden is poised for another productive outing in Week 4 against Benjamin Morrison, who is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per route run (0.41).
WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Justin Walley
Both Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are tied for the highest target share (23.7%) on the Commanders, but Diggs has more yards per route run (1.82). Additionally, Diggs is the WR17 in fantasy points per game (14.8) on the second-highest slot rate (65.9%) among WRs with 20-plus targets.
On Sunday against the Colts in London, Diggs will line up across from Justin Walley often. Walley has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per route run (0.40) and the fifth-most receptions allowed (13) among CBs with 50-plus coverage snaps.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CB Daxton Hill/DJ Turner
After scoring a season-low 1.8 fantasy points in Week 3, Brian Thomas Jr. is the WR81 in fantasy points per game (5.3) entering Week 4. Thomas has seemingly become an afterthought in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense, earning just a 15.8% target share in his first three games.
It could be tough for Thomas to improve his fantasy football output in Week 4 against Daxton Hill and DJ Turner. Hill and Turner are tied for the 11th-fewest fantasy points per route run allowed (0.18) this season.
WR Ladd McConkey vs. CB Devon Witherspoon
In a Los Angeles Chargers offense that has struggled to begin the new campaign, Ladd McConkey has been a bright spot when he’s been available. McConkey has the 11th-most yards per reception (15.3) and 10th-most yards per route run (2.54) among WRs with 15-plus targets, though it’s led to him being just the WR27 in fantasy points per game (12.1).
Sadly for McConkey, he’s going to be matched up with Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 4. Witherspoon has coughed up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.16) to begin the 2026 season.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin