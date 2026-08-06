Jalen McMillan's Injury Hurts His Fantasy Football Stock, Helps 2 of his Teammates' Fantasy Outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan is dealing with a knee injury and currently doesn’t have a timeline to return according to head coach Todd Bowles.

McMillan’s injury news obviously affects his Fantasy stock, but changes the Fantasy outlook for other Bucs wide receivers.

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) is without a timeline for return, per HC Todd Bowles. pic.twitter.com/48174ywjDi — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 6, 2026

Fantasy Impact

Fantasy managers should hold off on having McMillan (WR 59, 157 ADP) on their big board until news surrounding McMillan’s injury becomes clearer.

News of another injury for McMillan is concerning as the former Washington Husky has struggled to stay healthy in the NFL. The 2024 third-round pick missed four games in his rookie season, followed by 13 missed games last season in his sophomore campaign.

With McMillan picking up another injury, especially one with no clear timeline to return, it’s best for Fantasy managers to look at other receivers near this ADP like Denzel Boston (WR 60, 158 ADP), Tre Tucker (WR 61, 168 ADP), Deebo Samuel Sr. (WR 62, 170 ADP) or Omar Cooper Jr. (WR 64, 172 ADP) to fill their receiver needs.

While McMillan’s Fantasy stock tanks because of the circumstances surrounding his injury, the other Bucs receivers receive a boost in their Fantasy outlook for the 2026 season.

Jalen McMillan is dealing with a knee injury and does not have a timetable for return, according to Todd Bowles.



He was spotted helping with drills at practice.

Not seeing a whole lot to indicate what the injury might be. Initial guess would be Right knee but unsure on specifics https://t.co/A9Rd8zsLHW — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 6, 2026

Chris Godwin Jr. (WR 42, 95 ADP) receives the biggest boost to his Fantasy stock with McMillan being out for an undisclosed amount of time.

Godwin Jr. is the perceived WR 2 for the Bucs thanks in large part to his veteran presence and play-making abilities displayed in the past.

Without McMillan on the field, Godwin Jr. doesn’t have to worry about a WR 3 taking a decent amount of targets as much.

Godwin Jr., like McMillan, has struggled with injuries the past couple of seasons as the 2019 All-Pro hasn’t played in double-digit games the past two seasons.

Fantasy managers have to consider Godwin Jr. 's injury history as well, but with McMillan’s status unclear, Godwin Jr. is an intriguing prospect at his current ADP.

Just your average Chris Godwin Jr. catch... 😱 pic.twitter.com/VLwWPehQUe — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 31, 2026

A deep Fantasy sleeper, Tez Johnson (WR 160, 282 ADP) can fill in as Bucs WR 3 if McMillan’s unclear status lingers into the season.

The 2025 seventh-round pick stepped up as needed last season as the Bucs dealt with a myriad of injuries at wide receiver throughout the season.

Johnson put up his best from week 6 through week 10, games with Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans out for injury. Johnson’s best performance came in week 10 against the New England Patriots with a 20.2 Fantasy points performance in PPR leagues.

Johnson stepped up last season for the Bucs as they were hampered with injuries at wide receiver and he may need to do so again if McMillan’s injury continues into the season.

Being WR 3 on the Bucs makes Johnson a deep sleeper to consider in deeper Fantasy leagues or as the last pick for any Fantasy manager.

Both Godwin Jr.’s and Johnson’s Fantasy stock rises as McMillan’s Fantasy stock tanks as uncertainty remain around McMillan’s newfound injury.

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