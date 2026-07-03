Chris Godwin Jr., Quentin Johnston Among Fantasy Football ADP Bargains

What do players like Kenneth Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, Michael Wilson, Wan’Dale Robinson and Harold Fannin Jr. all have in common? All were either late-round draft picks (or weren’t drafted at all) who emerged as valuable assets in fantasy football leagues in 2025. Players like these can really turn the tide for managers in their quest to take home that coveted championship.

Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, I’ve identified the 10 best candidates, based on their average draft position (ADP), to become the best overachievers this season and stand out as the best bargains in fantasy drafts. I’ve left quarterbacks off this list, as the position is usually drafted late in traditional formats, and none of these players has an ADP that puts them inside the top 90 overall draft picks.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers (WR40, ADP - 91)

Most of the fantasy football attention among Tampa Bay wide receivers will be given to Emeka Egbuka, but we shouldn’t forget about Godwin. A former fantasy superstar, he will also benefit from the absence of Mike Evans, who left for San Francisco. Godwin is currently outside the top 36 wide receivers based on ADP data, so there’s some real bargain appeal in drafts.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (WR45, ADP - 103)

Reed took a step back statistically last season, playing just seven games and averaging a mere 6.9 points. The good news is we’ve seen him produce at a high level in the past (see 2023), and the Packers' wide receiver room is much more manageable without Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. I can see Reed re-emerging into a viable flex option as a result.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (WR47, ADP - 108)

Johnston finished as the WR34 last season, but he was the WR22 based on points-per-game average among wide receivers who played at least 10 games. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel compared Johnston's physical traits to the likes of Julio Jones and Andre Johnson, and the fact that Johnston is the WR47 based on ADP data makes him a serious bargain.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts (WR48, ADP - 109)

The trade that sent Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers opened the door for Downs to have a career season. A talented slot man who has shown flashes of fantasy upside, he averaged a respectable 13.1 points per game in his second NFL year before posting just 8.5 points per game a year ago. I could see him becoming a regular flex starter in PPR leagues in 2026.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers (RB37, ADP - 111)

Brooks has suffered back-to-back ACL tears between his final collegiate year and his first pro campaign, but he’s back at 100 percent and is drawing some hype in fantasy land. With Rico Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, Brooks likely will be Carolina’s No. 2 back behind Chuba Hubbard. A one-time superstar who was a Heisman hopeful, he’s a worthwhile late-round pick in drafts.

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders (RB39, ADP - 113)

The Commanders' backfield could be a committee this season, but I think White will be the best of the bunch. He has caught 50-plus passes in all but one of his four NFL seasons, and I can see White hitting that mark again in an offense that lacks depth at pass-catcher. White is also a potential steal, as he’s the current RB39 (fantasy RB4 range) and still on the board in the 110s.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants (TE12, ADP - 115)

Likely has flashed potential, but he never had a chance to reach it playing behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Now in New York and reunited with coach John Harbaugh, Likely is in position to reach his ceiling. The veteran should be no worse than second or third in terms of target share, and he could have a fast start to the season if Malik Nabers (knee) is forced to miss games.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs (WR49, ADP - 117)

Worthy is coming off a disappointing fantasy season, but a bum shoulder was at least partially to blame. Now healthy, the speedster is locked into the No. 2 wideout role in Kansas City. And when you factor in Rashee Rice’s off-field issues and health questions (knee), Worthy could see an expanded role. He’s currently not being picked as a top-45 wideout based on ADP data.

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns (WR52, ADP - 127)

Concepcion, a first-round pick of the Browns, could come in and make an immediate impact. The team’s projected top slot receiver, he has drawn comparisons to Zay Flowers, who new head man Todd Monken coached while in Baltimore. It would be no surprise if Concepcion led all Browns wide receivers in targets, making him an intriguing late-round pick in redraft leagues.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers (WR55, ADP - 135)

Coker signed a three-year, $35 million extension with the Panthers in the offseason, so the team clearly feels he’ll be a big contributor in the offense. Though his 2025 totals weren’t great, he did bust out in the postseason with a nine-catch game in a loss to the Rams. Now projected to be Carolina’s top slot receiver, I like Coker as a late-round selection and a potential bargain.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders (TE21, ADP - 151)

Okonkwo never averaged more than 7.3 points per game in his four seasons with the Titans, but landing in Washington could make him more relevant in fantasy leagues. Jayden Daniels always liked to throw the ball to Zach Ertz, who Okonkwo will replace, and the Commanders aren’t flush with reliable receivers behind Terry McLaurin. This makes Chig a nice late-round dart throw.

Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins (WR73, ADP - 203)

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone, leaving Washington as the most targeted Dolphins wideout left on the roster from a season ago. A versatile player who can play inside and on the perimeter, there’s a chance he’ll lead Miami’s receivers in targets despite his late-round fantasy tag. Washington and tight end Greg Dulcich (TE31, ADP - 234) are both potential bargains.

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated