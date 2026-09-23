Jaxson Dart's Season-Ending Injury Changes Fantasy Football Outlook for Giants Fantasy Stars

Jaxson Dart's 2026 campaign came to an end after undergoing knee surgery for the injury Dart suffered on Monday Night Football.

Dart's injury brings the unintended consequence of hampering the Fantasy outlook for Giants Fantasy stars for the rest of the season.

Jaxson Dart's Injury Fantasy Impact

Week 1 couldn't have gone better for Dart and the rest of the Giants. The Giants defeated their bitter rivals in the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 and looked precise in the first game of the John Harbaugh era. Dart, Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely and Cam Skattebo had impressive Fantasy performances in the season debut that hint to productive Fantasy campaigns for the group all season long.

The Fantasy perspective for the Giants stars changed drastically on the first drive of week 2 as Dart left the game and didn't return after suffering a knee injury. Jameis Winston stepped in and struggled mightly in relief of Dart. Winston finished with a 40.7% completion percentage for 111 yards and an interception.

Dart is now out for the season, which leaves the inconsistent, gunslinging Winston as the Giants starting QB. With Winston in at quarterback, Nabers' and Likely's Fantasy outlook changes from must starts to starting depending on the matchup.

Nabers may struggle the most in the transition from Dart to Winston. Nabers saw nine targets in week 1 from Dart, hauling six of them in for 69 receiving yards. Once Winston came in for Dart, Nabers struggled to establish a connection Winston. When targeting Nabers, Winston went 1/4 for 1 yard and an interception.

The only positive that came out the poor showing from the Winston-Nabers connection was Winston's willingness to target Nabers in the red zone and downfield. It may take time for the duo to be on the same page on the field, but Winston's eagerness to chuck the ball downfield doesn't relegate Nabers to the bench full time with Dart out. Nabers is a more dangerous Fantasy threat with the more consistent Dart under center, but Nabers can still churn out Fantasy points in certain matchups with Winston starting.

Likely didn't match his stellar week 1 production with Winston coming in relief for Dart, but that didn't mean Winston didn't look his way. Winston targeted Likely nine times after Dart hit Likely for a four-yard gain on the opening drive. Likely finished as the Giants target leader in week 2 with ten targets, but it didn't translate to much Fantasy success. Likely finished with 8.3 PPR points, which finished as TE 19 in week 2.

Isaiah Likely... IMPACT free agent signing pic.twitter.com/Seluh83MjP — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 22, 2026

Fantasy managers would expect Cam Skattebo to see an increased workload with a backup quarterback under center, but that wasn't the case in week 2. With the Giants trailing, Skattebo finished with six less carries than in week 1. Skattebo's snap share is another cause of concern as Skattebo is leading the snap share at a 60-40 clip in the first two weeks.

Skattebo's Fantasy stock takes a hit with an expected negative game script affecting his carries. Skattebo will also see less goal-line work as the Giants will be in the red zone less with Winston under center than with Dart starting.

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