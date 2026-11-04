Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr. Lead Steelers Fantasy Trade Targets To Bolster Value

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to fill their hole at wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh has mustered a 6-2 start despite injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, along with notable struggles from star wideout DK Metcalf.

Metcalf dropped an easy pass from Aaron Rodgers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, bobbling the ball before it was subsequently picked off by Denzel Ward. The play raised frustrations from Rodgers, who commented on the team's struggles in the passing game once again.

Pittsburgh is looking to make a move at WR by the deadline because they don’t know what’s going on with DK Metcalf



🎥: @frankmikesmith pic.twitter.com/GOwV8JDRLx — Underdog (@Underdog) November 3, 2026

Pittsburgh's passing game enters the team's Week 9 bye ranked 20th in yards despite the ninth-most attempts of any team in the NFL this season. They'll likely look to pair Metcalf with another top wideout opposed to eating his $35 million dead cap hit in the situation the team releases the two-time Pro Bowler.

These four trade targets present valuable depth for the Steelers' offense, and face vastly improved fantasy outlook with a trade to Pittsburgh:

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. is headlining trade rumors once again this season, though its looking much more likely this could be the year the Jacksonville Jaguars moves on from the former No. 23 overall pick. Pittsburgh expressed significant interest in Thomas leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and has the capital to make a deal for the Pro Bowl wideout.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The Commanders, Steelers and Chiefs are all interested in Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr, per @ProFootballTalk



The Jags have not shown a huge desire to trade him out of Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/cguqJGjChR — JPA (@jasrifootball) November 2, 2026

The Steelers offense presents Thomas with a vastly expanded role (entering Week 9 with 22 targets over seven games) and elevates his fantasy ceiling tremendously. Rodgers is looking to take deep shots and Thomas has the skillset to help the offense bolster its performance during the second half of the season.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs pulls in a pass and reaches the first down marker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs is viewed as one of the more likely trade targets for Pittsburgh ahead of the deadline. The Indianapolis Colts have emerged as sellers, moving on from Quentin Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and Downs will likely be on the move following a trade request from the team. Downs doesn't possess the same ability to stretch the field, but pairs Rodgers with a reliable target.

He's an elite separator and a seamless fit for an offense that has struggled to generate separation in the passing game throughout the season. Germie Bernard has stepped up as a quality option in the slot over recent weeks, but Downs would generate notable volume in a creative offensive scheme that provides valuable fantasy outlook for the star receiver,

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs with the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as potential sellers ahead of the deadline following an unexpected 0-7 start to the 2026 campaign, and Ladd McConkey is generating interest in the trade market. He's probably the best fit for Pittsburgh's passing game alongside Metcalf, offering a skill set that could help him bounce back from a slow start to the season.

Like Downs, McConkey is more of a route specialist, but has shown the ability to elevate and make tough catches through traffic. He's the most versatile wideout on our list, but falls just short of Thomas' potential ceiling in an offense looking to push the ball through the air.

Still, McConkey has WR2 fantasy upside with a trade to the Steelers, and projects to make an immediate impact in the event of a trade.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs after a catch as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Our last pick is more of a dream scenario for a Steelers fan like myself, with recent reports shutting down previous trade rumors sending Garrett Wilson to Pittsburgh, but a move could have plenty of benefit for both sides. Wilson hauled in 106 catches over 159 targets for 1,138 yards and eight touchdowns in 18 games with Rodgers in New York, and a reunion could have immense payoff.

Adam Schefter says the Jets are NOT trading Garrett Wilson: “I was told last week, ‘No way they trade him.’ And I love these people that bring up Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. I don’t think people know that full relationship there. I don’t know that that would work. That’s… — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 3, 2026

In Pittsburgh, Wilson likely surpasses Metcalf as the offense's WR1, but his projected volume in a feature role provides notable improvement to his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the year. The Steelers are looking for a reliable lead option at wideout, and Wilson elevates the ceiling of this passing game in a big way.

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