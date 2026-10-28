Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Josh Downs After Reported Trade Request

The Indianapolis Colts’ expected fire sale is underway, and several stars could be traded ahead of the deadline, including franchise running back Jonathan Taylor . The Colts moved Pro-Bowlers Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, star wideout Josh Downs requested a trade from the team.

Downs showed notable progression over his first two seasons, tallying 140 catches for 1,574 yards and seven touchdowns through 31 games, but has been relegated to a largely reduced role over the past two seasons. He finished 2025 with career-lows in targets, catches and receiving yards, and will look for a fresh start elsewhere amid the team’s rebuilding efforts.

The fourth-year wideout could re-emerge as a viable fantasy football contributor with an expanded role on a new team, which could be realized following his request to be moved. These three potential trade suitors could thrust Downs into a significant role that will bolster his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 2026 campaign:

Los Angeles Rams

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to shop the trade block for wide receiver help following a long-term injury to star wideout Davante Adams. Downs’ trade request comes at an ideal time for a passing attack looking to fill the void at WR2. From a fantasy standpoint, I feel Los Angeles gives Downs the highest ceiling going forward. He will take on significant volume in an efficient passing game that would allow him to thrive in YAC situations.

Downs pairs well alongside Puka Nacua, and will maintain a valuable role upon Adams’ return later in the season. For a player like Downs who thrives in PPR formats, Los Angeles gives Downs a significantly higher ceiling than Indianapolis’ offense can offer.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Stade de France Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of ideal YAC roles, the Pittsburgh Steelers present a great fit for Downs, and have been one of the leading teams to express interest following his trade request. Pittsburgh’s receiving corps has been ravaged by injuries during the first half of the season, with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson both missing time on IR entering Week 8. From a PPR standpoint, the Steelers can offer plenty of volume right away, and Downs should fit seamlessly alongside DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard.

His ceiling in fantasy isn’t as high as it could be with a trade to Los Angeles, but Downs would serve as a valuable addition to a receiver group in need of an additional starter.

San Francisco 49ers

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You may have noticed a trend of injuries among our first two candidates, and that won’t waiver with our final selection. The San Francisco 49ers, who added Buckner via trade, enter the Week 8 bye with three receivers on IR. They’re expected to explore trades for wideout help, and Downs could fill an immediate need as the No. 2 option alongside Mike Evans going forward. In Kyle Shannahan’s offense, Downs could generate quality targets from the jump, and I feel this fit ranks second among our ideal fantasy landing spots.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, which could sideline him for Week 9. Considering their trend of absences this season, the 49ers will likely emerge as legitimate suitors for Downs ahead of the deadline.

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