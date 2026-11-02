Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. scored a touchdown on his lone reception in a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but a dwindling snap count hints the third-year wide receiver may be on the move. Thomas Jr. is a name floated around trade rumors and it appears the Jacksonville Jaguars may be open to trading Thomas Jr.

A move to any of these teams would rejuvenate Thomas Jr.'s Fantasy outlook in an attempt to recreate his WR-4 rookie campaign.

Brian Thomas Jr. starts the scoring in Jacksonville!



INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TSkI5R33VG — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice returned to action after missing three games with a touchdown, but the Chiefs need more help outside of Rice to get their offense humming again. The Chiefs have dropped two games in a row and with their receiver room in flux, acquiring Thomas Jr. would be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Rice missed a decent amount of time and Tyquan Thorton is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving voids at wide receiver for the Chiefs. Thomas Jr. would be able to step in and provide his services for the Chiefs, who have struggled to maintain a healthy wide receiver room.

Thomas Jr. is currently reeling in around 30-50% snap share among Jags wide receiver, even dipping down to a 21% this season. Moving to Kanas City would give Thomas Jr. a steep increase in snaps, bringing along the opportunity to bolster the third-year wide receiver's Fantasy production.

Washington Commanders

A move to the Commanders would reunite Thomas Jr. with his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Thomas Jr. would also step into a larger role as Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Reuniting with his college QB would do wonders for Thomas Jr.'s Fantasy stock and would be the best option for the former LSU Tiger to repeat his rookie season. In Daniels' Heisman season, Thomas Jr. finished with 1,177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The established connection between the QB-WR duo would pay dividens for Thomas Jr. in his quest to regain his form.

Jayden Daniels letting it fly 😮‍💨



PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zUQwv8QP2d — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

Much like the Chiefs, the Rams have struggled to maintain a healthy wide receiver room this season. Davante Adams is currently on injured reserve and expected to miss a significant amount of time. Puka Nacua missed some time as well and has a calf injury to monitor. The Rams need insurance at receiver and Thomas Jr. can help them out.

A move to the Rams wouldn't boost Thomas Jr.'s Fantasy stock like a move to the Commanders or Chiefs would, but getting out of Jacksonville is a much better option than staying put for Thomas Jr.'s Fantasy outlook. Thomas Jr. would stay in Nacua's shadow as the All-Pro is the clear focus of the Rams' passing attack, but there will still be opportunities for Thomas Jr. to stockpile Fantasy points. In the event that Nacua is double teamed, Thomas Jr. would standout for the Rams in this potential move as their WR 2 and have the opportunity for breakout games.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News