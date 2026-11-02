'Stay Tuned': Insider Hints at Steelers' Garrett Wilson Trade Interest

An NFL insider seems to think that there's something potentially brewing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets when it comes to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

On X, Jason La Canfora responded with, "Stay tuned," after Dave Dameshek wrote, "Color me...INTRIGUED," after the former initially connected Wilson to the Steelers.

Stay tuned https://t.co/xX8jPjFwhB — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 2, 2026

Pittsburgh is 6-2 as it begins its Week 9 bye after blowing out the Cleveland Browns 27-6 this past weekend. The franchise has been connected to a number of different wide receivers ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, though all signs have pointed to Wilson not being available, which makes La Canfora's report eye-opening.

La Canfora Draws Connection Between Wilson, Steelers

In an interview on November 2, La Canfora explained why Wilson could intrigue the Steelers as a possible target over the next week.

“I'd keep an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers. I'm told they're being pretty ambitious behind the scenes and would love to add another playmaker," La Canfora said. "DK Metcalf has some limitations in terms of the route tree he runs, but if you were to add someone like Garrett Wilson to that offense, it starts to get really interesting. With the tight ends they have, a running back like Jaylen Warren who can catch a lot of passes, and Metcalf stretching the field on go routes, adding a receiver like Wilson would give them another dynamic dimension. That could be a very intriguing offense.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on October 31 that a "well-placed source" stated there was "no way" Wilson was moved by New York ahead of the deadline, and he also told reporters last week "no" when asked if he will or has asked for a trade (per SNY's Connor Hughes).

La Canfora has pushed back on that notion, though, and perhaps the door is still at least a little open for the Steelers and Jets to come together and make a mega deal.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after a catch as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is a Wilson Trade Actually Feasible for Pittsburgh?

With 527 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions over eight games this season, Wilson has proved himself to be a top-10, if not better, receiver in the league.

New York has struggled to the tune of a 2-6 record, but it does own three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and has plenty of assets that could help it turn things around rather quickly.

Because Wilson is a building block piece who signed a four-year extension worth $130 million in July 2025, there aren't a ton of reasons for the Jets to consider moving him unless he makes it abundantly clear that he wants out, which doesn't appear likely to occur at this stage.

Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, who were teammates with New York in 2023 and 2024, don't seem to have much of a relationship either.

In fact, The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reported last year that the pair, "weren’t exactly the best of friends," by the time their final season together concluded, and that they, "took subtle shots at each other in press conferences."

Considering it would take at least one first-round pick and then some to acquire Wilson, the Steelers might have some real reservations about parting with a treasure trove of assets in order to bring Wilson in if he and Rodgers won't be on the same page.

For that reason, it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh being a realistic landing spot for Wilson for the time being, even if he were to ever hit the trade block before the deadline arrives.