Examining the Mixed Signals Regarding Miami Dolphins WR Chris Bell's Status

So what exactly is the deal with Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Bell?

Just when it seemed all signs were pointing toward the 2026 third-round pick getting close or at least much closer to his training camp debut, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik pretty much put the kibosh on that whole idea with one simple sentence during his media session after practice Tuesday.

"I mean he's still a long way away," was Slowik's answer when the question wasn't about a potential timetable but rather his hopes for Bell once he does start practicing.

Slowik then added, "We haven't even had a chance as coaches to work with him aside from in the meeting room. So we'll see when he's able to go."

That comment, mind you, came hours after Bell was spotted running routes before the whole team took to the outside fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday. And this followed what's looked like a ramping up of the conditioning work Bell has been doing on the sidelined since the start of camp.

And that seemed to match with head coach Jeff Hafley on the day before the first practice of camp offering some optimism that Bell's absence wouldn't be that prolonged.

"I think he's in a really good place right now, and we'll see, but I don't think it's like way off in the distance," Hafley said then. "I can get a smirk on my face and have some optimism there. He's worked really hard. I think he's had a great summer and he's in a good spot. As much as there's optimism and I get excited about where he's at, I think we also have to be careful. So we'll continue to work through it."

WHY THE DOLPHINS ARE SLOW-ROLLING IT WITH BELL

Bell began camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, different from PUP only because he's rehabbing an injury he sustained outside of Dolphins-related activities (in his case while playing for Louisville last November) but can come off once he's cleared to start practicing.

Exactly when that's going to occur is uncertain, but based on Slowik's comments Tuesday, it seems maybe more likely than ever that he'll be moved to the Reserve/NFI list when the roster cuts to 53 are made, which would sideline him for at least the first four games of the 2026 regular season.

Or it could be that Slowik's comments were meant to bring down expectations, both in regards to Bell starting practice and to what he could offer as a rookie wide receiver.

It's been suggested in many parts (including right here) that Bell just might be the most talented wide receiver on a roster that lacks talent at wide receiver, so the tendency might be for fans and some media members to expect Bell to instantly elevate the passing game with his mere presence.

To be sure, Bell's skill set and physique, which have brought about comparisons to A.J. Brown, makes for an enticing combination and it's pretty clear his potential is higher than his wide receiver teammates.

But we also can't forget that Bell is a rookie, and almost every NFL rookie has to endure some growing pains. On top of that, we're looking at a player who is barely seven months removed from a major knee injury.

So expecting Bell to come in and become an impact player immediately in 2026 seems a little unfair to him, and the Dolphins certainly couldn't be faulted for making sure — as Hafley said in late July — to be very cautious about when to get Bell into the fray and how much to ask of him.

Bell's time will come.

It might be that it doesn't happen as early as it seemed to appear over the past few days, but the bottom line is this was a pick that was made with the future in mind and not necessarily 2026.

So what's a few more days, even a few more months — as long as Bell proves worth the wait eventually.