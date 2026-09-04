Marvin Harrison Jr, Jameson Williams Leads Group of Players Who'd Boost Their Fantasy Value in a Trade

Being stuck on the wrong team can limit a player’s Fantasy outlook and Fantasy potential.

A move to a new team for these players can alter their Fantasy ceiling to the highest of their career.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. came into the league as one of the more hyped wide receiver prospects, but hasn’t lived up to the expectations on the field and in Fantasy.

Harrison Jr.’s best season to date was his rookie campaign where he finished as WR 30 in PPR leagues with 11.6 FPPG.

Looking at Harrison Jr. 's outlook this season, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will have to battle against two 1,000 receiving-yards pass catchers, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson for targets.

Harrison Jr. could have his best season with the Cardinals thanks to a negative game script leading to more targets, but his true Fantasy potential can be achieved as a true WR 1 in a lesser pass-catching group.

A move to a team like the Miami Dolphins or Indianapolis Colts would make Harrison Jr. a clear WR 1.

In what may be a prove it year for Harrison Jr. as a Fantasy option, a move to a new squad can help Marrison Jr. live up to his pre-draft hype.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. TUGGpic.twitter.com/K8kgM4UBbO — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 14, 2026

Jameson Williams

Williams is coming off a career performance with 1,117 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, leading to a top-ten finish in standard formats.

The bulk of Williams’ production came on explosive plays as the Detroit Lions wide receiver averaged 17.2 yards per reception, good for fourth in the NFL. The 17.2 yards per reception becomes even more eye-popping when removing outliers, as Williams’ average reception was first among all pass catchers who appeared in 17 games.

While Williams is still Fantasy viable in a loaded Lions offense, his Fantasy ceiling is limited with all the Lions to feed. Williams has to share targets with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam Laporta. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will see a heavy workload and steal some targets away from Williams as well.

A move to a team where Williams is a main focus of an offense could break Fantasy.

With Williams ability to turn any catch into an explosive play, receiving more targets would be a sight to see for Fantasy managers.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy Jr. seems to be in head coach John Harbaugh’s dog house after poor pass-blocking reps in the preseason led to quarterback Jaxson Dart getting sacked.

After the sack, The New York Giants signed Najee Harris to join the running back room. Tracy Jr. was already behind Cam Skattebo on the depth chart and the signing of Harris muddies Tracy Jr. 's Fantasy outlook even more.

A big hit from Jay Ward to get the sack on Jaxson Dart 😳



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/3jw4uaoLt3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 15, 2026

With Tracy Jr.’s touches appearing to be even more limited, a move to athinner running back group would allow Tracy Jr. to reproduce flashes of what he showed last season.

Once Tracy Jr. became full-time starter in week 9, the former Purdue Boilermaker averaged 13.6 FPPG in PPR leagues.

A move out of New York would give Tracy Jr. a chance to be Fantasy relevant in deeper leagues as more touches would be available for the running back.

Michael Mayer

All-Pro Brock Bowers rightfully takes all the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders tight end room, but Mayer is no slouch himself.

In the four games Mayer stepped in for Bowers as Raiders TE 1, the former second-round pick averaged 10.9 FPPG in PPR leagues. Two of Mayer’s performances in those games finished in the top-six in tight end rankings.

A move to a team where Mayer can step in as TE 1 would make the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish an interesting Fantasy prospect.

Moving to a team like the Tennesse Titans or Cincinnatti Bengals would give Mayer a TE 1 role and the possibility to crack the top-ten season-long tight end rankings.

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