Tyrone Tracy Jr. Slips on Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart

While many of the roster decisions for the New York Giants are falling into place, a new conundrum has apparently opened up at running back.

On the team’s unofficial depth chart–unofficial because the coaches don’t sanction it–the picture at running back has changed.

Cam Skattebo, who last week got the day off against the Dolphins, is listed as the starter, and behind him, the chart lists Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, or Devin Singletary as RB2.

On the two prior versions of the unofficial depth chart, Skattebo and Tracy had been listed as the RB1.

Tracy has had a rough two weeks. In the preseason opener, he whiffed on a blitz pickup against Vikings defender Jay Ward, the safety crashing into quarterback Jaxson Dart with a hit that sent the quarterback to the medical tent for the sixth time in his short career.

Then last week in rainy conditions, Tracy lost the handle on the ball while inside the Dolphins’ 10-yard line, the ball coming loose despite the running back not having been touched.

Despite Tracy’s in-game struggles, head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t willing to give up on the third-year back who is seeking his third straight season with 1,000 all-purpose yards.

“I don’t think you say, hey, a bad play or even two bad plays nullifies a whole career body of work,” Harbaugh said.

“In the last two games, he’s had two things you don’t want to have. So, nobody feels worse about it than he does. He’s a very conscientious, very determined guy. It matters a lot to him, so he’s beating himself up.

“But the rest of the plays were all good. They were all pluses. So, you don’t hold it against him. At the same time, you understand how valuable and important those things are to your football team, and he knows as well.”

Tracy has eight carries for 31 yards, a 3.9 yards per carry average, the per carry average the same as Singletary’s, who has 11 carries for 43 yards.

Skattebo, who has half of Tracy’s carries total, has 19 yards, giving him a team-best 4.8 yards per carry average.

Tracy, according to PFF, has the lowest grades out of six Giants running backs in terms of overall grade and rushing grade.

The 2024 fifth-round pick, who converted from wide receiver to running back when he got to Purdue, has 1,579 career rushing yards on 368 attempts and seven touchdowns, plus five career fumbles.

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