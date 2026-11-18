The A.J. Brown trade is looking worse and worse for the New England Patriots and fantasy football players alike. The blockbuster deal has offered minimal payoff during an injury-riddled campaign for Brown and New England.

The Patriots suffered a 35-10 blowout loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 10, heading into the bye with a plethora of crucial injuries to key fantasy contributors. Brown suffered a hamstring injury during the loss and was unable to finish the game. His latest injury report has raised concerns over his availability during the season's most crucial stretch.

Reports Wednesday morning indicated Brown will likely miss a few weeks due to the hamstring injury, while stars like Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson deal with notable issues. Maye suffered a fractured ankle during the loss to Detroit, sidlining the star quarterback for the remainder of the season.

The hamstring injury #Patriots WR A.J. Brown suffered in Week 10 will most likely sideline him “for a little while,” per @JFowlerESPN.



“In the short term, where the offense turns next is fascinating. Brown has a hamstring injury, which most likely puts him out for a little… pic.twitter.com/vEpPc98nzz — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 18, 2026

Henderson was placed on IR and is set to miss three games following the bye, while Stevenson has been limited at practice due to a knee injury.

There was some good news for New England, as the team looks ahead to its Week 12 showdown against the lowly Los Angeles Chargers, raising some key sleepers in the passing game.

A.J. Brown's Injury Expands Romeo Doubs' Volume

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for the banged-up Patriots' passing game, star receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to take the field against Los Angeles in Week 12, set to come off IR from a shoulder injury. Doubs has presented respectable fantasy value through his six appearances this season, but has faced some inconsistency amid the team's injury concerns.

He posted double-digit PPR scoring margins in three of his six games, including a 23.8-point, WR8 finish in Week 4.

Brown's absence will significantly elevate his volume alongside Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, presenting a reliable floor in a favorable matchup against football's 22nd-ranked pass defense. He'll command an expanded role in the slot and should lead all Pats pass-catchers in Week 12.

Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas Surging on Waivers

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas reacts after a play in the first half against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs, rostered in under 40 percent of all leagues, will face a significant Week 12 surge as he works his way back from IR, along with Hollins and Douglas. The latter, rostered in 60 percent of leagues, has emerged as the Patriots' leading pass-catcher, and has been one of the team's two wideouts to suit up in all 10 games.

Douglas has notched four top-25 finishes at wide receiver in PPR, and should also see an uptick in volume amid his recent surge, notching nine catches for 180 yards and a touchdown over his last three games, including a quiet one-catch performance in Week 10.

Patriots WR Update Through Week 10:



Demario Douglas: 32 Rec, 438 yds, 4 TD

Mack Hollins: 23 Rec, 293 yds, 1 TD

Romeo Doubs: 14 Rec, 261 yds, 3 TD

Efton Chism: 20 Rec, 200 yds, 2 TD

Kyle Williams: 7 Rec, 190 yds, 2 TD

AJ Brown: 11 Rec, 128 yds, 0 TD



Injuries killed the… pic.twitter.com/HcLaymX3Zb — Boston Buzzer (@TheBostonBuzzer) November 17, 2026

Hollins has taken on six targets in each of his last two games, and will take over as the team's primary option at the 'X' wideout spot with Brown sidelined. He's rostered in just 17 percent of leagues and could provide sneaky FLEX value in Week 12's favorable matchup.

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