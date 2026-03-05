Patriots Free to Take Big Swings After Stefon Diggs Release

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Stefon Diggs ahead of next week's new league year. So what does that mean for the team on the field?

Well, they got out of a hefty contract that would have guaranteed Diggs $6 million at the start of the league year, while also carrying a $26.5 million cap hit. The Patriots now save around $16 million in cap space for 2026, but lose their best pass catcher in the process.

This move certainly signals that the team will invest heavily (whether it's through free agency, trades the draft) in the wide receiver position. Diggs caught 85 balls last season — a team-high — and helped elevate Drake Maye's game to a level nobody expected this early in his career.

Will the Patriots replace Diggs with another top-flight talent, or will they just try to recreate him with little bits and pieces? Here's a look at what is next in New England.

Patriots Current Depth Chart:

Without Diggs, the current wide receiver room is alright, but not great. Kayshon Boutte broke out of his shell to become a legitimate deep threat in 2025, while DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams all had big plays during the season.

There's not much rostered that could easily slide in and replace Diggs at the top of the depth chart as of now.

The Patriots currently have Boutte, Hollins, Douglas, Williams, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles.

There will certainly be changes to the room, but it's up in the air whether the team will spend money or draft picks to bring a new face in.

Who Could Come In?

The big names (AJ Brown, Alec Pierce) have been rumored to join the Patriots for quite some time now. Brown's trade market is heading up, and it's been reported that the Philadelphia Eagles want a first and second round pick to move the former Pro Bowler.

As for Pierce, the Indianapolis Colts decided to place the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. That means that Pierce — who had at one point tried to hammer out a contract extension with the team — is set to hit the open market for the first time in his career.

The Colts' deep ball threat last season, Pierce was a big play machine. He didn't get the heaviest load of targets (he finished the year fourth on the team), but consistently won at the top of his routes and would seem to be a perfect match for Maye and the Patriots' deep shot mentality they showed from a year ago.

Other names, like Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson or Texans' Christian Kirk, could also be players to monitor during the upcoming free agency/trade cycles.

Incoming Rookies:

Should the Patriots swing and miss on the big names at wide receiver, they always have the 31st overall pick at their disposal.

While there are other pressing needs on the team (edge rusher, running back and tight end depth), you can argue that the need for a top-of-the-line wide receiver could be just as important. The Patriots won't likely get one of those immediately, but it's always fun to project which players at the position could contribute in year one.

At their draft slot, New England could certainly select KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Germie Bernard (Alabama), or Denzel Boston (Washington).

