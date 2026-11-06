Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Landing Spots to Bolster RB's Value

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off yet another brutal loss amid a plethora of injuries, suffering a 33-10 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, raising questions over Derrick Henry's future with the team. Henry has struggled in back-to-back weeks without consistent volume or a reliable passing game to draw attention away from the rushing attack.

He surged in trade rumors after Lamar Jackson was placed on injured reserve and Tyler Huntley was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Many believe Baltimore could be looking to sell ahead of the deadline, and Henry will garner significant interest from a number of playoff contenders.

The Ravens are reeling, and should they emerge as sellers, Henry could be a trade piece that helps the team accrue future draft assets as the team's title window continues its close. If he's traded, these four landing spots could significantly bolster his fantasy outlook following back-to-back disappointing weeks:

New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots are surging as suitors to land Henry in the trade market, looking to build on its recent 4-1 stretch after a disappointing start to the season as the offense continues to find its stride. New England's ground attack has struggled during the first half of the season, and both TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are averaging under 4.0 yards per carry.

The #Patriots and Giants are rumored to be potential trade partners for Ravens RB Derrick Henry, with New York being the more aggressive team as the deadline approaches, per @AtoZSports.



Following Baltimore’s ugly Week 9 loss, Henry may have played his final game with the… pic.twitter.com/LSr4v3TAoV — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 6, 2026

Establishing a consistent rushing attack will be crucial for a Patriots' offense looking to recapture the success the unit had last season. Henry would immediately step in as the RB1 for New England, bolstering his outlook behind an improved offensive line unit ahead of him. He will post efficient production in an improved situation while sustaining touchdown production.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray hands off to running back Aaron Jones Sr. against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings present my favorite landing spot for Henry from a fantasy football perspective. Minneosta's offense has struggled mightily amid the team's 6-1 start, ranked 31st in passing and 17th in rushing production. The Vikings have also been linked to Jonathan Taylor, and will likely make an offer on one of the two backs to bolster the offense.

The Vikings have leaned on their ground game due to inconsistent quarterback play, relying on running back usage and defensive stops. Henry significantly bolsters the ceiling of Minnesota's offense, elevating the outlook for star receiver Justin Jefferson with defenses forced to key on stopping the run. He'll command a notable bump in volume, drastically elevating his fantasy ceiling.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten smiles as he crosses the goal line during the second quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars dominated the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, but the run game struggled as it has throughout the season. Jacksonville's offense mustered just 77 rushing yards over 30 carries as a unit, the run game's worst performance of the season thus far. This performance has raised reports that Jacksonville could express interest in Henry ahead of the deadline.

Henry's physical running style compliments the Jaguars' offense perfectly. He's a perfect pairing alongside Bhayshul Tuten and should take on plenty of volume on early down rushing attempts. Behind a solid offensive line unit in a well-rounded offense, Henry will carve out significant fantasy production after back-to-back down weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with uncertainty at running back throughout the first half of the season. Star running back Josh Jacobs missed the team's first six games on the Commissioner's Exempt list, and reports have indicated his outlook for the remainder of the season could be in jeopardy once again.

Even with Jacobs back in the lineup, the Packers' rushing attack has continued to struggle. The unit enters its Week 9 matchup against New England ranked dead-last in the NFL in rushing production, thrusting Green Bay into trade rumors as a potential suitor for Henry. He'd contend for touches with Jacobs, but will still lead the way in the backfield.

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