If the 2024 Washington Commanders existed to revitalize the long-hapless organization, 2025's evil twin of a season ensured that the ravenous fan base wouldn't ever take lightning in a bottle for granted.

Nothing seemed to go the team's way in watching their previous 12-5 record flip into a 5-12 mark. An offseason spent attempting to build momentum through veteran acquisitions turned sour when the new contributors looked their advanced ages, resulting in a collapsed defense while the once-high-powered offense turned stale. A strengthened schedule kicked everyone back down to earth, but no one fell from the NFL's hype train quite as dramatically as star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrate the win against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He left just about all viewers wanting more in succumbing to expectations that he and his context couldn't help but heighten, entering the 2025 regular season as one of the most highly anticipated quarterbacks in the game. But while the then-reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year struggled to maintain his efficiency during his limited appearances, his present odds of living up to fantasy football stardom return stronger than ever in advancing toward the NFL's upcoming schedule.

How Much Did Daniels Need Fortified Infrastructure?

Daniels profiled as just the kind of quarterback that both annual-drafting and dynasty fantasy football owners felt comfortable tying their futures to, a dual threat offering intrigue both aerial and earth-bound. Just like he did during his Heisman-winning stint with the LSU Tigers, the lanky quarterback threw and rushed his way to success as an NFL rookie, posting 3,568 yards through the air and 891 as a scrambling threat.

He totaled 31 touchdowns following that now-iconic debut, but just about every element of his game took a step back last fall.

It mattered that he seemed under duress more often than usual the second time around, thanks to the Commanders' predictable offense and lethargic defense, though the reduction he suffered as a completion artist (falling from a 69% hit rate to a 60.6% mark) seemed directly tied to his streakier deep ball and an in-flux pass-catching corps.

As if his near-30-yard-per-game drop wasn't concerning enough, his statistical rushing success took an even more dramatic fall. His knack for extending plays, arguably the most memorable trait he offered during that rookie season for the ages, took a sharp turn downward, evidenced in his decrease in rushing success percentage (his league-leading 62.8% clip cratered to 51.7) and total yards per game (52.4 to 39.7).

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those per-game numbers don't even account for his diminished availability. He took some thorough beatings last year, missing all but two outings after Week 7 and finishing outside the top 30 fantasy quarterbacks mere months after crashing the top five.

How Can Daniels Bounce Back?

The Commanders' franchise pillar wouldn't be the first wunderkind to be swiftly humbled by a sophomore slump, and there's a case to be made that everyone just needed to taste their own blood before taking another step forward.

The offensive weapons that Daniels had to work with during that miracle 2024 run didn't exactly promise long-term stability beyond Terry McLaurin. Key starters like Noah Brown, Olamide Zaccheus, and Brian Robinson Jr. never matched those highs following that one season, while suddenly necessary options like Zach Ertz, Austin Ekeler, and newcomer Deebo Samuel did little in the way of injecting fresh life into their near-motionless offense.

Questions surrounding the WR2 spot following McLaurin in Washington's depth chart still loom, but the guns Daniels has to work with inspire confidence that he'll have more open hands to throw to. Impressive rookie Antonio Williams is already turning heads, while Chig Okonkwo angles to fill Ertz's void as the pass-catching tight end serving as a jumbo receiver.

#Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo on what he has learned from watching Jayden Daniels throughout camp:



“With him, it’s really easy. You just got to be, where you’re supposed to be and he’ll find you with that accurate ball” pic.twitter.com/hw7BztGCem — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 3, 2026

Additionally, Kliff Kingsbury is out as offensive coordinator, and David Blough is set to replace the journeyman coach with fresh ideas of his own. He saw plenty of the Commanders' unwillingness to shuffle players' positioning from scrimmage and sees an influx of rushing and route-running threats as an opportunity for Daniels to make more interesting scoring plays.

Fantasy scoring heavily rewards red-zone touchdowns, and that's where Daniels and co. thrived as the exciting newcomers who repeatedly caught opponents by surprise. He hit on 41 of his 66 throws within the 20-yard line, good for a 62.1% completion rate, and certainly better than the 10/21 mark he put up in his shortened 2025 stint.

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where Washington’s offseason changes may improve Daniels’ odds of winning fantasy managers back over. So much of his effectiveness in this department comes down to his ability to make winning plays, something the Commanders seem to have gone out of their way to prioritize with him. Gone are many of the immobile tacklers, and in come defensive improvements who'll keep him from working against as many deficits. Fans can expect more technical deception on both sides of the ball, and that should aid Daniels’ return to fantasy relevance.

Training camp and its low stakes offer next to nothing outside of confirmation bias, but Daniels sure seems energized throwing to an eager McLaurin and his hungry band of supplementary receivers. Should the Commanders prove the believers right and ride their improvements back into a winning record, fantasy investors will similarly dine on Daniels' multi-faceted scoring package.

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