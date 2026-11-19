Week 11 of the fantasy football season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The matchup presents a number of key fantasy contributors, including Jonathan Taylor, Nico Collins and others, but some first-year players will be positioned to make a noticable impact in Week 11.

Both Houston and Indianapolis feature some star rookies who will present fantasy value for Week 11, whether it be in standard lineups or in DFS format. The Colts will lean on rookie performers more than the Texans in Week 11, and these two fantasy contributors offer favorable outlook in a tough matchup against a stellar defensive unit.

Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts - WR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are dealing with a plethora of injuries in the passing game that will thrust a sleeper rookie into an expanded role against Houston. First-year wideout Deion Burks is set to take the field as Indianapolis' WR2 behind Laquon Treadwell, elevating his fantasy ceiling with greater volume as one of the team's starting wide receivers.

Alec Pierce is on Injured Reserve and third-year wideout Anthony Gould is dealing with a toe injury that has raised concerns over his Week 11 availability. Treadwell and Burks will lead the way in the receiving corps, building a strong sleeper case against the No. 27 pass defense in football.

Houston has allowed 280 or more passing yards in half of their last six games, a matchup that could benefit one of the NFL's worst offenses in Indianapolis. The Texans have let up 18 different 50-yard performances against opposing pass-catchers, and Burks has the potential to become No. 19 as WR2 in Week 11.

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - RB

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being limited in volume behind Taylor, rookie running back Seth McGowan has posted encouraging production over 10 games. He'll take some of the workload behind Taylor in Week 11, but has emerged as a sneaky start option over recent weeks.

Matched up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, McGowan notched 12 carries to Taylor's 16, racking up a career-high 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. He offers minimal PPR upside, but mustered a respectable 13.7 fantasy points, good for his second consecutive top-20 finish among all running backs in fantasy.

I expect the Colts will sustain their run-heavy attack against a banged-up Texans defense, considering Indianapolis' injuries throughout the receiving corps. This trend will elevate McGowan's fantasy ceiling once again in Week 11.

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