Week 10 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Justice Hill is Key to This Week's Lineup

This Monday night showdown matchup looks completely different than what was expected in the beginning of the year. Jacoby Brissett steps in for an injured Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert looks like a shell of himself.

DFS players can utilizes this lineup in a perflexing Monday Night showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Justice Hill - Captain ($7,500)

Placing Hill at captain allows this lineup to fill up with spend-up, while having a captain who is capable of stacking up Fantasy points. Hill is one of the few bright sports on the Ravens offense amidst the Ravens' QB problems as the Ravens running back's recent Fantasy performances show.

While much of the Ravens offense suppered against the Jacksonvilled Jaguars. Hill finished with 18.2 PPR points. What stands out in Hill's recent run is he outscored Derrick Henry in PPR points.

Justice Hill pops a 65-yarder for six!



JAXvsBAL on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dXiF7qG1we — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026

Zay Flowers ($10,400)

Flowers will benefit the most after the Ravens acquired Jacoby Brissett last week. Flowers been affected the most by the Ravens QB injuries as the Ravens wide receiver finished with 5.3 PPR points the past two weeks.

Flowers can return to his early-season form with Brissett under center.

Derrick Henry ($10,000)

It's been a struggle for Henry as of late with defenses stacking the box with a lack of threat at QB. Now with Brissett starting, the Ravens have a capable quarterback, who can take off the stress from Henry.

Henry will continue to see the bulk of the carries of the injured Ravens offense and has the perfect bounce-back spot against the Chargers. The Chargers allow the 12th-most rushing yards per game with a 122.0 average. With the Ravens more than likely playing will the lead, the game script will call for more runs, which Henry can take advantage of.

Most rushing TDs in NFL history:



Emmitt Smith- 164

LaDainian Tomlinson - 145

Derrick Henry - 124

Marcus Allen - 123pic.twitter.com/buyRpTneSO — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

Jacoby Brissett ($9,200)

The aforementioned quarterback opens up the Ravens offense and has Fantasy upside in this matchup. This will be Brissett's second meeting against the Chargers,the first of which was as a memeber of the Arizona Cardinals.

Brissett had a successful Fantasy perfromance against the Chargers in week 1 as the veteran QB finished with 16.5 Fantasy points. Brissett has a top-tier WR 1 and a strong running game to accompy him in his second matchup against the Chargers, which could lead to a similar Fantasy output as the first meeting.

Quentin Johnston ($7,400)

Johnston is the lone Charger in this lineup amidst the offensive chaos in LA. Ladd McConkey will miss this contest, giving more WR 1 snaps to Johnston.

Johnston has been on the field for at least 82% of snaps in the last three games, giving the Chargers receiver plenty of opportunities to earn targets. With the Chargers more than likely playing with a negative game script, Johnston will be set up for a steady amount of targets.

Riley Patterson ($4,600)

Patterson will make his Ravens debut in place for an injured Tyler Loop, who is on injured reserve. Patterson is consistent in close range as the kicker is a perfect 6/6 on kicks from 20-39 yards.

The Chargers allow plenty of volume to kickers as the AFC West allow 2.5 field goal attempts per game, seventh most in the NFL. Patterson will have plenty of opportunities to stack Fantasy points in this matchup.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy on SI News