Week 4 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: It's Time for Alvin Kamara to Show out as Saints RB 1

Bitter NFC South rivals clash on Monday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons head take on the New Orleans Saints in the bayou with the winner tied for first in the division.

Both teams are top heavy with Fantasy studs taking the bulk of the workload. This DraftKings showdown lineup fits as many Fantasy playmakers from both squads without going to the bottom of the barrel.

Alvin Kamara - Captain ($10,500)

Kamara will be the captain of this lineup, in order to fit Fantasy studs into the rest of the lineup, but the veteran running back is slated for a large snap share. The Saints RB 1, Travis Etienne Jr., landed on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering a hamstring injury, which opens up the door for Kamara to take the lion’s share of snaps in the Saints running back’s room.

Kamara hasn’t had a breakout Fantasy game yet this season, but taking the lead role makes the five-time Pro Bowler worthy of being selected as captain. Kamara’s receiving ability will keep him on the field. The mix of rushing and receiving makes Kamara capable of outperforming his mid-range salary, while also being able to place other Fantasy studs into the lineup.

Bijan Robinson ($11,800)

Bijan is Bijan and needs to be in any lineup in this showdown slate, no matter what his ownership is. Robinson is averaging 26.33 touches per game, which the Falcons running back churns out to a 21.56 FPPG average in PPR formats. Robinson is the soul of the Falcons offense and his ability to hurt opposing defenses in the running game and receiving game makes Robinson a clear choice into this lineup.

Bijan Robinson in 6 career games vs. the Saints:



🏈 19.03 FPTS per game

🏈 366 Rush Yds - 3 TD

🏈 256 Rec Yds - 2 TDpic.twitter.com/vG3928D6gD — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 5, 2026

Chris Olave ($10,800)

No team has been able to limit Olave early on in the season and it’s hard to see the Falcons limiting Olave in this matchup. Olave finished with at least 10 targets in each game early on in the season, leading to a 23.5 PPR points average. Olave is the focal point of the Saints passing attack and is slated for another productive Fantasy day against the Falcons.

Tyler Shough ($9,600)

Shough has been stellar early on in the season, scoring above 22.4 Fantasy points in each game this season. Shough has the volume to carry on the Fantasy momentum into the NFC-South clash. Shough leads the NFL with 44 pass attempts per game, which gives the Saints QB an abundance of opportunities to boost his Fantasy score. With Etienne Jr. out, Shough may be asked to continue his pass-heavy style.

"Shough should still rack up the stats this week but it won’t be easy" -@DBro_FFB



Can Tyler Shough handle the pressure from the Falcons tonight? 👀pic.twitter.com/jnCBJYCXTg — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 5, 2026

Noah Fant ($4,400) / Nick Folk ($5,400) OR Daniel Carlson ($4,800)

Fant is a value play with touchdown upside in this showdown slate. Fant is tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the Saints with three and the stack with Shough creates points correlation in this lineup. Fant is questionable heading into the game, so the pair of kickers will be the pivot here if Fant is out.

Bryce Lance ($1,800)

This lineup has to save somewhere to fit the rest of the Fantasy studs into the lineup and Lance will fill that purpose. The rookie has been playing as the Saints WR 3 early on and has been on the field for a decent amount of snaps. Lance hasn’t had a breakout game yet, but the rookie’s snap share makes him worth the shot at his price point.



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