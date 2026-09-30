Week 4 Fantasy Football Mailbag: What Should Fantasy Football Managers Do with Chargers Players?

Week 3 of the NFL season has passed, and fantasy football managers are already moving on to Week 4. With three games in the books, there’s a better understanding of what certain teams are going to look like, and what players’ usage is going to be in their respective offenses.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

What Should Managers Do with Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston?

Despite the hype surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert after adding Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator, Herbert is the QB32 in fantasy points per game (12.6) entering Week 4. Among 33 QBs with 50-plus plays, Herbert is 29th in adjusted EPA/play (-0.08) and 29th in success rate (40.7%).

Things won't get much easier for Herbert anytime soon, as the Chargers face the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens from Week 4 to Week 10. With that in mind, I’d bench Herbert in Week 4 and look to sell him as soon as possible.

Omarion Hampton has the fewest EPA/rush (-0.32) among the 12 RBs with 50-plus attempts, and he was ceding more snaps to Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal in Week 3. With Hampton seeing less usage in the passing game and the Chargers desperately looking for a spark, I’d also look to sell Hampton right now.

Justin Herbert has dropped back 69 times over the last two weeks. RB routes:



1. Keaton Mitchell 22

2. Kimani Vidal 18

3. Omarion Hampton 15



Hampton has seen three targets on the season, a 3.4% share. — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 28, 2026

Of the Chargers’ offensive contributors, Ladd McConkey is the one I’d be looking to hold. McConkey has the 10th-most yards per route run (2.54) among WRs with 15-plus targets in 2026, and he’s currently the player with the most secure role in this offense.

Quentin Johnston is on the opposite end of the spectrum from McConkey, recording the sixth-fewest yards per route run (0.78) among WRs with 10-plus targets this season. Considering that Tre’ Harris saw a massive bump in usage in Week 3, I’d be content dropping or selling Johnston before Week 4 begins.

Should Managers Look to Sell Drake Maye?

Drake Maye has been even worse than Herbert to begin the season, sitting at QB35 in fantasy points per game (9.2) in his first three starts. This comes just one season after Maye was tied with Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes as the QB2 in fantasy points per game (21.1).

It’s certainly been frustrating for Maye managers so far, but I wouldn’t sell or drop him just yet. Maye has the most interceptions thrown (6) and the fourth-highest pressure-to-sack rate (21.4%) among QBs with 50-plus dropbacks.

Drake Maye is currently playing career-worst football pic.twitter.com/Wtcr4dIgZc — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 28, 2026

The New England Patriots benefited from a favorable schedule a season ago, and they’ll take on the Buffalo Bills (twice), Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers between Week 4 and Week 13. Six of those eight teams are 17th or worse in dropback EPA allowed.

If you have a better option than Maye, it may be wise to bench him in Week 4 and hope he shows signs of turning a corner. While I would hold Maye right now, that could change if he continues to falter in the coming weeks.

Is it Worth Adding Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright?

De’Von Achane sadly suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, making Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright popular waiver-wire options. With fantasy football managers deciding between Gordon and Wright, is either of them worth adding?

The simple answer is no.

Even with one of the most efficient RBs in the NFL (Achane), the Miami Dolphins are 29th in rush EPA (-0.29) and 30th in rushing success rate (30.0%).

Gordon is currently 58th in EPA/rush (-0.32) and 64th in success rate (10.0%) among 64 RBs with 10-plus attempts. Additionally, Gordon hasn’t been much of a factor in the passing game early in his career.

Since the start of 2025, Jaylen Wright leads Ollie Gordon in ...



Rush yards over expected per attempt

Yards after contact per attempt

Missed tackles forced per attempt

Rushing success rate — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) September 28, 2026

It was Gordon who replaced Achane in Week 3, but Jaylen Wright was operating as the backup to Achane before missing Week 3 because of a stinger. There’s a chance he is the primary back for the Dolphins when he returns.

In all likelihood, Gordon and Wright are part of a split backfield moving forward, and neither of them can be trusted in lineups each week.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 4!