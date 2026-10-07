Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Bengals D/ST Slated for Bounce-Back Performance

Some of the top defenses like the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams have underperformed early on in the season.

For Fantasy managers looking to switch things up at the D/ST spot these defensive streamers are the top options in week 5.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST

One again, one of the top D/ST streamers will be playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins offense has been inefficient in the first four games of the season and looked much worse without De’Von Achane on the field. The Dolphins are dead last with 11.5 points per game, which gives the Bengals defense the easiest matchup of the week.

The Bengals D/ST started the season on fire with 18.0 and 11.0 Fantasy performances, which ranked top-five in weekly rankings. The AFC North outfit came back to earth the past couple of weeks, but still remains a strong option this week. The Bengals D/ST have the perfect opportunity to regain their form after a bumpy couple of weeks against the worst-scoring offense in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST

The Cowboys have been one of the poorest defenses early on in the season, allowing 28.0 points per game. It’s unusual to get excited about placing the Cowboys D/ST in a Fantasy lineup this season, but they have the perfect opponent to have their breakout performance of the season.

The Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have had their share of struggles offensively throughout the season. The Bucs average 19.0 points per game this season and it’s only going to get worse with Baker Mayfield still on the sideline. In place of Mayfield, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in for his first career start against the Green Bay Packers and things did not go as planned for the rookie. The Packers limited the Bucs to 14 points, while picking off Daniels twice.

Prior to the Bucs game, the Packers defense was not a facor in Fantasy as they averaged 1.33 FPPG. In the Bucs game, the Packers outscored their season-long production with 8.0 Fantasy points. The Cowboys D/ST can pull off what the Packers did last week against an undrafted rookie quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

The Jaguars have been one of the more consistent D/ST Fantasy options early on in the season with three finishes in the top-ten position rankings. The Jags look to continue their early success against a Philadelphia offense that is struggling as of late thanks to a multitude of injuries.

The Eagles will likely be without the star running back Saquon Barkley in this contest, which allows the Jags to play a lighter box and allocate more players into pass coverage. A part from the injuries, the Eagles offense doesn't compare to years past as they are averaging 19.0 points per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

A big part of the Jags D/ST Fantasy success is their ability to create turnovers. The Jaguars are tied-second in turnovers forced this season with eight and look to continue the trend against a stagnant Eagles offense.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News