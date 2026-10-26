Week 7 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Dak Prescott Features as Captain

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys reignite their rivalry on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles are hampered with injuries, which creates a ton of value for DFS players to navigate through when constructing their lineup. This showdown lineup features value plays mixed with Fantasy studs

Dak Prescott - Captain ($15,600)

Prescott is in a bounce-back spot this week after a season-low 13.0 Fantasy points performance. Prescott has been a consistent option throughout the season as the four-time Pro Bowler is averaging 17.5 FPPG.

In Prescott's last meeting against the Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys QB finished with 28.1 Fantasy points. Prescott will have plenty of opportunities to match his last display against the Eagles as the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year ranks second in the NFL with 246 pass attempts.

Dak Prescott in 15 career games vs. the Eagles:



🏈 19.2 FPTS per game

🏈 3,944 Pass Yds

🏈 26 TD - 9 INT

🏈 205 Rush Yds - 4 TD pic.twitter.com/uW1DxHiD4L — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 26, 2026

CeeDee Lamb ($11,000)

With Prescott as the captain, the rest of the lineup will feature Cowboys pass catcher to maximize points correlation. Prescott looks towards Lamb's direction most often as the Cowboys wide receiver's 69 targets is most on the team.

Lamb has made the most out of his targets as the three-time All Pro is WR 2 in PPR formats. Lamb's volume put the receiver in a position to feast against an Eagles pass defense that allows the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

George Pickens ($9,000)

Pickens joins the lineup as another target for Prescott. Pickens is the explosive threat among the Cowboys receivers as his 13.0 yards per reception average is the best on the team. Pickens' ability to turn any play into a touchdown makes the former Steeler a necessary part of this lineup with Prescott at captain.

George Pickens MOSSES Cooper DeJeanpic.twitter.com/tX1JJIc6xr — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 24, 2025

Brandon Aubrey ($5,400)

Aubrey's ability to make a kick from any distance places the kicker into this lineup. The Cowboys kicker hasn't been his usual self this season as Aubrey has gone made nine out of his 12 field goal attempts. Despite the accuracy issues, Aubrey is still a worthy selection for this lineup as there will be a variety of opportunities for Aubrey to enhance his Fantasy score.

The Cowboys offense have been putting up points this season as their 25.2 PPG average ranks 11th in the NFL. Every score or drive into scoring range gives Aubrey the chance to accumulate Fantasy points. Furthmore, the Eagles allow 2 field goal attempts per game to opposing kickers, which gives Aubrey plenty of volume in this matchup.

Ryan Flournoy ($5,000)

Flournoy is the first value play of this lineup and has the ability to outperform his salary. Flournoy emerged as the clear third pass catching option behind Lamb and Pickens as seen in his snap share. Flournoy has been on the field for at least 66% of the snaps in each game this season.

Flournoy's snap share has led to Fantasy production with two consecutive games of at least 12 PPR points. Flournoy's 36 targets is third-most on the Cowboys, which hints the receiver will be targeted if the Eagles try to double Lamb or Pickens.

I just know Ryan Flournoy ruined somebody's week in garbage time 😭 pic.twitter.com/dHLOhL4l5C — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 19, 2026

Makai Lemon ($3,800)

Amidst the plethora of injuries on the Eagles, Lemon will be the only Eagle in this lineup. Lemon's rookie year hasn't gone to plan so far. The first-round pick is yet to crack 10 PPR points in his first season, but this week could change that statistic.

Both DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are out for this game, leaving Lemon to step up as WR 1. Lemon should see an uptick in targets and at offers WR 1 upside at his price point.

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