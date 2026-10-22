Week 7 Sleepers and Streamers: Start Aaron Rodgers, Jaylin Noel

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Sleepers and Streamers For Week 7

Aaron Rodgers at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network: Rodgers has scored 17-plus fantasy points in four straight games, including three with more than 20 points, so the Steelers' quarterback is certainly a viable fantasy option … especially with four teams on a bye and injuries affecting the position's depth. He has a plus matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the fourth-most points per game. Last week, their defense gave up 16.3 points to J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter alone.

Blake Corum at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Corum posted a touchdown and 14 fantasy points last week, and he now has scored 30.2 combined points in his last two games. I like him this week, even while sharing the workload with fellow Rams back Kyren Williams. The Raiders have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points and the seventh-highest EPA per game to runners, and four have scored more than 17 points in their last five contests.

Blake Corum takes the screen pass into the end zone ‼️



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8polUTpXGE — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

J.K. Dobbins at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins has scored 13-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and his touch share has risen to near 45% in those contests. Compare that to the 13.3% touch share RJ Harvey has received in that time and it appears Dobbins has moved ahead of him as the best fantasy option in Denver’s backfield. Arizona ranks eighth in EPA (Expected Points Added) to running backs, so the veteran has plenty of flex appeal.

Germie Bernard at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Over the past two weeks, Bernard has been targeted 21 times for 17 catches, 167 yards, and one touchdown. That has been good enough to score 40 combined points. The Steelers have placed Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on the injured reserve list, and Bernard has clearly thrived in their absence. The rookie has become a popular option for Aaron Rodgers, and he’s a solid streamer for Week 7.

Jaylin Noel vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Noel went off against the Jaguars last week, posting four catches for 107 yards, one touchdown, and 20.7 fantasy points. He has now scored at least 11.9 points in each of his last three games, averaging nearly 16 fantasy points per game. The Texans acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell will be back this week, but Noel appears to have become a bigger part of the passing game.

More Sleepers & Streamers

Bo Nix at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix has been a major dud in fantasy, but the Cardinals have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Nix has been a major dud in fantasy, but the Cardinals have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tyler Higbee at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee played 84.2% of the offensive snaps last week. Davante Adams is out, so the veteran should be plenty involved in Week 7.

Higbee played 84.2% of the offensive snaps last week. Davante Adams is out, so the veteran should be plenty involved in Week 7. Pat Freiermuth at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Freiermuth faces a Saints defense that has allowed the fifth-highest EPA per target to tight ends.

Freiermuth faces a Saints defense that has allowed the fifth-highest EPA per target to tight ends. Panthers defense vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bucs offense has committed 11 giveaways, and only the Browns have allowed more sacks than Tampa Bay in 2026.

The Bucs offense has committed 11 giveaways, and only the Browns have allowed more sacks than Tampa Bay in 2026. Browns defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans are tied for the fewest points per game, and defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points against them.

The Titans are tied for the fewest points per game, and defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points against them. Dominic Zvada at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Zvada has scored 13-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Houston has allowed 12-plus points to four kickers.

Zvada has scored 13-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Houston has allowed 12-plus points to four kickers. Daniel Carlson vs. Steelers (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Carlson scored 14.9 points last week, and no team has allowed more points to kickers than Pittsburgh.