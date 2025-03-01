SI

49ers Agree to Trade Deebo Samuel to Commanders for Late-Round Draft Pick

The former All-Pro receiver is on his way to Washington.

Liam McKeone

Deebo Samuel is a Commander
Deebo Samuel is a Commander / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Deebo Samuel trade saga came to a conclusion on Saturday.

With much of the NFL in Indianapolis for the NFL draft combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick. As noted by the insider, the trade cannot become official until the start of the league year on March 12.

Samuel, 29, had requested and been granted permission to seek a trade this offseason after a disappointing 2024 in San Francisco. The wideout had a down year with the rest of the team's offense, recording 806 all-purpose yards and four combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. This upcoming season will mark the final effective year of Samuel's $71.5 million contract extension signed in 2022; he'll count for $15.8 million against the cap in 2025 with a void year in 2026.

Samuel now is slated to join an up-and-coming Commanders squad coming off an NFC championship game appearance. While they lost to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders seem in good hands for the long-term with Jayden Daniels showing out as a rookie. He now gets a new weapon alongside Terry McLaurin and the emerging Dyami Brown.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL