49ers Agree to Trade Deebo Samuel to Commanders for Late-Round Draft Pick
The Deebo Samuel trade saga came to a conclusion on Saturday.
With much of the NFL in Indianapolis for the NFL draft combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick. As noted by the insider, the trade cannot become official until the start of the league year on March 12.
Samuel, 29, had requested and been granted permission to seek a trade this offseason after a disappointing 2024 in San Francisco. The wideout had a down year with the rest of the team's offense, recording 806 all-purpose yards and four combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. This upcoming season will mark the final effective year of Samuel's $71.5 million contract extension signed in 2022; he'll count for $15.8 million against the cap in 2025 with a void year in 2026.
Samuel now is slated to join an up-and-coming Commanders squad coming off an NFC championship game appearance. While they lost to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders seem in good hands for the long-term with Jayden Daniels showing out as a rookie. He now gets a new weapon alongside Terry McLaurin and the emerging Dyami Brown.