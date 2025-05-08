Fantasy Sports

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tyler Warren (Pick 1.06)

With the No. 6 pick in this dynasty football rookie mock draft, Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren comes off the board.

Shawn Childs

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Drafting from the 1.06 spot in dynasty rookie drafts? With the top tier of players in Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Tetairoa McMillan off the board, a manager can go several different directions based on roster construction and team needs. However, this may be the time to snag the first tight end off the board. Let's take a look at the first five picks in our rookie dynasty mock draft:

Dynasty Football Pick 1.06
Dynasty Football Pick 1.06 / FullTime Fantasy

With three running backs, one quarterback, and one wide receiver off the board, many will be tempted to snag Jacksonville's Travis Hunter or perhaps Cleveland RB Quinshon Judkins, but Tyler Warren could become one of fantasy football's best tight ends when all is said and done.

Pick 1.06: TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren will be a challenging player to rank in his rookie season based on the structure of the Colts’ offense. He comes off an excellent season (104/1,233/8 on 137 targets) at Penn State, but Indy barely used their tight ends (39/467/2 on 76 targets) in 2024, and they have a running quarterback. When adding in their receiving talent at wide receiver, what will his pass-catching opportunity be early in his career? Warren makes sense for dynasty teams with a weakness at tight end, but his production may take a couple of seasons to catch up to his talent. 

Warren has minimal competition in Indy's tight end room and should surpass Will Mallory on the depth chart. The issue for Warren could be poor quarterback play from A-Rich, who is still working to become a more efficient and accurate quarterback. Still, Warren has a more clear path to snaps than fellow first-round tight end Colston Loveland, which is why he should be a better option in 2025 fantasy football leagues. Warren is probably a fringe TE1 heading into his rookie season and should finish within the top 15 players at the position.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

