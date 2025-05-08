Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tyler Warren (Pick 1.06)
Drafting from the 1.06 spot in dynasty rookie drafts? With the top tier of players in Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Tetairoa McMillan off the board, a manager can go several different directions based on roster construction and team needs. However, this may be the time to snag the first tight end off the board. Let's take a look at the first five picks in our rookie dynasty mock draft:
Check out the Dynasty Football World Championships where you can win the $10,000 Grand Prize!
With three running backs, one quarterback, and one wide receiver off the board, many will be tempted to snag Jacksonville's Travis Hunter or perhaps Cleveland RB Quinshon Judkins, but Tyler Warren could become one of fantasy football's best tight ends when all is said and done.
Pick 1.06: TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren will be a challenging player to rank in his rookie season based on the structure of the Colts’ offense. He comes off an excellent season (104/1,233/8 on 137 targets) at Penn State, but Indy barely used their tight ends (39/467/2 on 76 targets) in 2024, and they have a running quarterback. When adding in their receiving talent at wide receiver, what will his pass-catching opportunity be early in his career? Warren makes sense for dynasty teams with a weakness at tight end, but his production may take a couple of seasons to catch up to his talent.
Warren has minimal competition in Indy's tight end room and should surpass Will Mallory on the depth chart. The issue for Warren could be poor quarterback play from A-Rich, who is still working to become a more efficient and accurate quarterback. Still, Warren has a more clear path to snaps than fellow first-round tight end Colston Loveland, which is why he should be a better option in 2025 fantasy football leagues. Warren is probably a fringe TE1 heading into his rookie season and should finish within the top 15 players at the position.
More Fantasy Football News:
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: RJ Harvey (Pick 1.05)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: You're On The Clock (Pick 1.04)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tetairoa McMillan (Pick 1.03)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton Pick 1.02