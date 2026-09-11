Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Bills WR D.J. Moore Vs. Steelers WR DK Metcalf

Fantasy football managers are tasked with navigating high-profile wide receiver debates right out of the gate. Two top receiving threats, WR DJ Moore of the Buffalo Bills and DK Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers, offer immense season-long upside. However, their Week 1 matchup (Moore heading to Houston to face a tough Texans defense and Metcalf facing the Atlanta Falcons at home) present distinct risk-reward profiles.

Let's dive into a breakdown of how both wideouts stack up for your fantasy football lineup this week.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming in at WR35 in our Week 1 wide receiver rankings, DK Metcalf brings his imposing physical presence to Pittsburgh's offense, serving as the primary downfield and red-zone weapon. In Week 1, Metcalf faces an Atlanta defense that surrendered significant yards after the catch last season and allowed opposing passing games to exploit boundary single-coverage. With Aaron Rodgers under center, Metcalf should see multiple high-leverage targets deep down the sideline and inside the 20-yard line.



Pittsburgh’s run-heavy offensive philosophy under head coach Mike McCarthy, combined with Atlanta’s secondary led by A.J. Terrell Jr., could lead to lower total passing volume. If Atlanta limits big plays on the outside, Metcalf may rely heavily on touchdown conversions to meet his fantasy projection.



Metcalf remains a must-start option due to his week-winning touchdown upside against Atlanta's secondary. Expect a slightly broader range of outcomes than Moore, but his ceiling is massive.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive back Zakee Wheatley (38) after making a catch in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Ranked as WR24 in our Week 1 wide receiver rankings, DJ Moore debuts for Buffalo as the alpha perimeter threat paired with elite passer Josh Allen. While Houston's top-ranked defense and fearsome pass rush (led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter) will bring immense pressure, Moore's exceptional yards-after-catch skill set makes him the perfect relief valve. Expect head coach Joe Brady to scheme fast, short-to-intermediate targets to get Moore the ball in space before Houston's pass rush gets home. His multi-level winning ability ensures steady target volume even in a tough road environment.

Houston’s defense has historically given Josh Allen fits in home games, limiting downfield passing efficiency and forcing heavy reliance on James Cook and the ground game. If Buffalo opts for a conservative, run-heavy script to shield Allen from sacks, Moore’s ceiling could be slightly capped.

Despite a challenging matchup against Houston's secondary and front four, Moore's high-volume role in Buffalo’s offense gives him a safe PPR floor with immediate touchdown potential. If Khalil Shakir (who is currently questionable for Week 1) is unable to play, Moore would see an even bigger increase in target volume.

The Final Verdict

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When choosing between these two star receivers for Week 1, DJ Moore holds the slight fantasy football edge. While Metcalf faces a softer overall matchup against Atlanta, we're projecting that Moore's quick-strike usage in Buffalo's passing game provides a more reliable PPR target floor against Houston's aggressive pass rush. Start Moore as a high-floor WR2, while plugging in Metcalf as a high-upside play capable of breaking the slate with a big play.