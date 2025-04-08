2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Top Quarterback Prospects (No. 6 - No. 10)
The 2025 NFL Draft features several intriguing quarterback prospects, with players like Kyle McCord, Will Howard, and Dillon Gabriel offering diverse skill sets and potential upside. As teams evaluate these quarterbacks, McCord’s transition to Syracuse and Howard’s National Championship performance highlight their distinct paths toward NFL consideration. Let's examine the top quarterback prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft outside the top five.
6. Kyle McCord, Syracuse
After making 12 starts for Ohio State (11-1), McCord jumped ship and signed an NIL deal with the Orangemen. His new home created a significantly more favorable passing environment, leading to a substantial increase in completions (391), pass attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) compared to his final year with the Buckeyes (229-for-348 with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions). On the downside, McCord had a spike in interceptions (12) with Syracuse with a career-best 34 passing touchdowns. His completion rate was about the same at both schools (OSU – 65.8% and SYR – 66.0%).
McCord is a tempo passer who relies more on arc and touch than velocity on many pass attempts. His willingness to put air under the ball does invite more defensive hands on the ball in the pros. He has a feel for defenders, leading to catchable ball placement even when his target is tightly covered. McCord has the feel of a quarterback that would excel in the hurry-up offense, similar to the days of Jim Kelly when the Bills made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
On the downside, his mobility won’t save McCord on many plays when the pocket breaks down quickly. He must improve his recognition of failed pass blocking and throw the ball out of bounds quicker rather than taking a drive-breaking sack. Over the past two seasons, McCord was sacked only 43 times (16 and 27), partly due to playing behind talented offensive linemen. He won’t have the same passing window in the NFL.
Over the past two seasons, McCord was one win (against Michigan) away from making a run at the National Title, and he led all quarterbacks in all key passing categories in 2024, except for passing touchdowns (34 – 5th).
Based on the style of play and the team's starting quarterback's age (Matthew Stafford), McCord would be a good fit for the Rams. He should get selected in the third round or later in the 2025 NFL Draft.
7. Will Howard, Ohio State
Howard is another college quarterback who struggled at another college before hitting his stride with a premiere powerhouse offense. Over his first four seasons at Kansas City, he went 15-12 with 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while also showing success as a runner (226/921/19 yards).
Last year, Howard set career highs in completions (309), passing attempts (423), passing yards (4,010), passing touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (73.0), earning him a National Championship Title (14-2 record) and the MVP Award (288 combined yards with two touchdowns). On the year, he rushed for 226 yards on 105 carries with seven scores. Over the first three games of the college postseason, Howard passed for 919 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
His supporting cast at Ohio State greatly helped his impressive jump in play and stats last season. However, winning a championship at the highest level does require talent and moxie, and Howard demonstrated both in 2024. He has a good feel for the pocket with the wheels to make plays with his legs. Howard receives criticism for his questionable arm and whether he has the mindset to improve at reading defenses and utilizing his third and fourth options in the passing game. Outside passes and drive-throws will be in question in the NFL.
At first, I expected Howard to have many more sacks at Kansas State, showing the difference between their offensive line and Ohio State's. Over his 16 starts last year, defenses put him to the dirt 16 times, compared to 33 over 34 sacks with the Wildcats. Howard gets the ball out quickly and can extend the passing window with his legs. His reliance on his early reads was created by his receiving talent winning on many plays, an area that will change the NFL.
An NFL team looking for a backup quarterback with development upside should be interested in Howard. His run/pass ability allowed him to finish drives in close with rushing scores and passing touchdowns. In this year's draft, I could see him being a dark horse upward mover.
8. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).
Gabriel turned 24 last December. He won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons and had his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).
The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more. His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.
NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle).
He will be a late-round flier quarterback in this year’s draft who doesn’t have age on his side, but his experience and pocket presence give him a chance to surprise at the next level. Dillon must avoid deflected or batted passes at the line of scrimmage to increase his chances of success in the NFL.
9. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
After a dull career over three seasons at Duke (382-for-619 for 4,450 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions), the Fighting Irish gave Leonard the keys to the offense last year. He responded by setting career highs in completions (269), passing attempts (403, and completion rate (66.7) but gained only 7.3 yards per pass attempt. On the positive side, Leonard went 14-2 while losing in the National Championship game.
Notre Dame rode his legs (184/906/17) last year, an area Leonard also excelled in 2022 (124/699/13). He scored two or more rushing touchdowns in four matches and gained over 100 yards on the ground twice (11/100/3 and 12/143/2). The Fighting Irish gave him double-digit rushing attempts in 13 games. Last year, Leonard had ankle surgery before and after the season.
In the passing game, he is a first-read quarterback with low game-manager value. He looks the part in size (6’4” and 215 lbs.), but Leonard doesn’t have enough experience or sway to handle a high-volume passing attack at the next level despite some improvement last year.
Leonard played behind an excellent offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 20 times. He threw the ball well off play-action passes in close due to defenses gearing up to stop the run. His vision and shake as a runner were favorable, but Leonard will face tighter running lanes in the NFL. There were many plays where he was already on the move to run the ball after his third step back from center hit the ground.
At best, Leonard is a project at quarterback in the NFL. Leonard must improve defense reads and gain experience working through his pass progression before being considered for a starting opportunity.
10. Tyler Shough, Louisville
Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon the following two seasons, Shough missed time over the next three years with Texas Tech due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).
Last year, he made 12 starts for Louisville, leading to career highs in all categories. Shough went 8-4 with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His completion rate (62.7) showed downside risk, but he gained 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Defenses sacked him 49 times over his 42 career games (14 in 2024). In his career, he rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carriers.
In essence, Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, which contributed to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready while showing the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football when trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters while a collapsing pocket is present.
At best, Shough is a flier NFL backup quarterback. He brings injury risk and a questionable ceiling to his game. He shouldn’t be drafted before the sixth round unless an NFL team overlooks his date of birth.
