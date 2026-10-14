Tee Higgins And 9 Other Week 5 Fantasy Football Busts You Shouldn't Overreact To

Week 5 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday night, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills securing a win over the Los Angeles Rams to round out the slate. Though Allen and others presented notable performances to fantasy football lineups, other NFL stars struggled over the weekend. Fantasy players may raise concerns over such performances, but some contributors present reason to believe in bounce-back efforts in Week 6. These are 10 fantasy scrambles you shouldn’t overreact to heading into Week 6:

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - QB

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) talks with head coach Kellen Moore during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Flores drew up a stellar gameplan against the New Orleans Saints, and Tyler Shough was held to one of his worst games as a starter. After four straight performances with at least 16.0 fantasy points to open the year, Shough posted just 1.8 points in Week 5. Despite the quiet day, Shough’s upward trend of production and a favorable matchup against the New York Giants builds confidence for a quick bounce-back effort in Week 6.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders - RB

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Ashton Jeanty was held under 10.0 fantasy points for the second time in three weeks, raising concerns in his second season. The New England Patriots limited Jeanty to just 10 carries for 27 yards, as the star back continues to work through a nagging ankle issue. As he continues to work his way back to 100%, the Buffalo Bills’ run defense could pose a favorable matchup for Jeanty in Week 6.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals - RB

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Brown is off to a slow start in fantasy once again this season, a trend that forced players to sell low early in the 2025 season. Brown’s fantasy owners shouldn’t panic yet though. Sure his 7.0 points in Week 5 are sure to raise eyebrows, along with his RB19 ranking. But his previous trends of production during the second-half of the season should instill optimism. The Cincinnati Bengals enter a bye in Week 6, but Brown should see plenty of volume against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals - WR

Like his Bengals teammate, Tee Higgins was limited to a quiet performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Working through concussion protocol during the week, Higgins managed just two catches for 22 yards over four targets on Sunday. Considering his established role, volume in a heavily featured passing attack, and output to this point of the season forms a compelling argument in favor of Higgins’ outlook.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans - WR

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tries to defend Houston wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during their game at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though the Houston Texans mustered their long-awaited first win of the 2026 season, star wide receiver Nico Collins was held to a lowly fantasy performance in Week 5. Objectively, his five catches for 56 yards isn’t bad, but he’s been unable to live up to his preseason ADP ranking of WR9. Collins remains one of the AFC’s top wideouts and the undisputed top target in Houston, and with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., he could reach new heights in fantasy down the stretch of the season.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - TE

The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers mustered yet another win to continue their perfect 5-0 start to the 2026 campaign. Star tight end George Kittle, who was dealing with an illness coming into the game, caught just two passes for 24 yards with 7.4 fantasy points. Those three stats all rank second-to-last for Kittle so far this season, but with more injuries to the receiving corps, Kittle should check in as the No. 2 option in the passing game for the remainder of the year.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns - TE

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Cleveland Browns’ few bright spots on the offensive side of the ball to this point of the season, Harold Fannin Jr. was limited to one of his worst performances in his young professional career. During Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Fannin notched just one catch over four targets, racking up four yards. Despite the tough day, Fannin has already eclipsed double-digit scoring margins in three games, and should continue that trend against Baltimore in Week 6.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans - RB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams in the NFL without a win entering Week 6. Star running back Tony Pollard has faced a reduced role, with the offense forced to rely on the passing game while playing from behind on the scoreboard. Coming off a 5.2-point effort in Week 5, a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts’ 27th-ranked run defense could help pave the way for a breakout performance on the season.

Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - RB

Bijan Robinson shouldered the majority of the offensive responsibility for the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday night’s loss to Baltimore. This limited Brian Robinson Jr.’s fantasy outlook for the week, as the veteran back tallied just seven carries for 16 yards. Though he was limited to yet another inconsistent performance in a backup role, there’s plenty of reason to believe Robinson could replicate his 25.7-point Week 4 outing in a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals - WR

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Harrison dealt to Houston, Michael Wilson becomes the undisputed WR1 for the Arizona Cardinals, bolstering his outlook for the remainder of the season. Still, Wilson raised concerns with a 7.3-point performance in Week 5. He caught just four of his seven targets for 30 yards despite a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions, but projects to bounce back sooner than later with his projected uptick in volume and output following the Harrison deal.

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