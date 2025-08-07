Bills Central

Bills' head coach shares good news on injured WR Khalil Shakir's recovery timeline

The Buffalo Bills will likely practice without their leading wide receiver for the rest of the summer, but head coach Sean McDermott painted a positive outlook beyond that

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir smiles at teammates as he heads to an area to participate in stretches during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir smiles at teammates as he heads to an area to participate in stretches during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's a high ankle sprain for Buffalo Bills' ultra-reliable wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and it needs time to heal.

Thankfully, for the Bills' offense, there is likely enough time between now and the regular season opener for Shakir to recover.

"Yea, that's what I'm being told [that Shakir will be available Week 1]," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to Thursday's practice, the final one of the summer at St. John Fisher University.

Buffalo kicks off the NFL's Sunday Night Football slate against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, leaving a full five weeks for the wide receiver to rehabilitate his right ankle. He suffered the injury during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on Friday, August 1 at Highmark Stadium.

Shakir, who signed a new four-year contract reportedly worth $53+ million this past offseason, experienced a similar ankle injury in 2024 in Week 4 against the Ravens. He missed the Bills' Week 5 road loss to the Houston Texans, and the offense looked somewhat lost without its top wide receiver.

Khalil Shakir at Blue Red
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass after running a route during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's dealt with this before. It just takes some time to get back," said McDermott.

The 25-year-old Shakir is already focused on working his way back. He was seen on the practice field Wednesday. Wearing a walking boot, the sure-handed receiver was exercising lightly. He spent time riding the stationary bike as well as bouncing a medicine ball.

"The thing that makes me a little bit at ease with that situation is his rapport with Josh. Khalil is such a professional that I don't worry at all about his hunger to return or his ability to find ways to get back, and up to speed, as quickly as possible," said McDermott.

Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, led the Bills in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) last year. He owns a 75.8 career catch percentage.

Khalil Shakir (10)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

