Bills' head coach shares good news on injured WR Khalil Shakir's recovery timeline
It's a high ankle sprain for Buffalo Bills' ultra-reliable wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and it needs time to heal.
Thankfully, for the Bills' offense, there is likely enough time between now and the regular season opener for Shakir to recover.
"Yea, that's what I'm being told [that Shakir will be available Week 1]," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to Thursday's practice, the final one of the summer at St. John Fisher University.
Buffalo kicks off the NFL's Sunday Night Football slate against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, leaving a full five weeks for the wide receiver to rehabilitate his right ankle. He suffered the injury during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on Friday, August 1 at Highmark Stadium.
Shakir, who signed a new four-year contract reportedly worth $53+ million this past offseason, experienced a similar ankle injury in 2024 in Week 4 against the Ravens. He missed the Bills' Week 5 road loss to the Houston Texans, and the offense looked somewhat lost without its top wide receiver.
"He's dealt with this before. It just takes some time to get back," said McDermott.
The 25-year-old Shakir is already focused on working his way back. He was seen on the practice field Wednesday. Wearing a walking boot, the sure-handed receiver was exercising lightly. He spent time riding the stationary bike as well as bouncing a medicine ball.
"The thing that makes me a little bit at ease with that situation is his rapport with Josh. Khalil is such a professional that I don't worry at all about his hunger to return or his ability to find ways to get back, and up to speed, as quickly as possible," said McDermott.
Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, led the Bills in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) last year. He owns a 75.8 career catch percentage.
