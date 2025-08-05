Trey Benson Emerging as Key Player in Arizona Cardinals Offense
Last month when previewing running backs at Arizona Cardinals training camp, I wrote Trey Benson, “could even form a one-two punch with [James] Conner,” but that reality may be coming sooner rather than later.
Since training camp has started, Benson has emerged as an impact player, with several members of the roster taking notice, though one name stood out among the rest.
That, of course, is who Benson is competing for snaps against in James Conner. While it’s technically a position battle, neither Benson nor Conner see it that way because of how they can both impact the Cardinals’ backfield.
Arizona Cardinals RB's Ready for 1-2 Punch
"It's the situation we are in and we can't shy away from it," Conner said after Arizona's Red-White Practice on Saturday. "We've got to talk about it and understand what's expected. We want to be the best rushing team in football. We need that from (Benson). And the rest of the backs. We can't shy away from those conversations."
While the situation may lend itself to Cardinals fans wondering who the true RB1 may be, the short answer is there might not be a true starter at running back for Arizona. While Conner is still the face of the position, so to speak, Benson isn’t far behind, and that’s exactly what the Cardinals’ front office had in mind.
Benson was selected as a third-round pick, which isn’t a slot in the draft where the team is expecting him to merely be a bystander — they’ll expect him to seriously compete after his rookie season.
While Benson hasn’t burst onto the scene by any means, he had a very respectable rookie campaign in 2024, totaling 291 yards on 63 carries. This obviously is dwarfed by Conner’s production, but this year could be vastly different.
Trey Benson Impressing Everybody at Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
"My confidence is through the roof right now," Benson said, and for good reason.
During Cardinals training camp, he’s impressed almost everyone who’s been able to watch, but Benson’s confidence in himself might ultimately be the most important takeaway from training camp.
He’ll be an important part of Arizona’s offense, and the Cardinals are going to need a confident and energized Benson whenever he’s on the field. No one understands this more than Conner, as he’s welcoming the idea of having a one-two punch type backfield.
"Just with the talent that he has and what he is capable of doing," Conner said. "It's not always like that, but in this situation it is."
In the situation the Cardinals are in, a split-carry backfield seems almost inevitable. The share that Benson and Conner get is still unknown, but because of Benson’s improvements during training camp, he’s earned all the snaps he’ll get.
While the depth chart still may list Conner as Arizona’s starting running back, Benson might hear his name called upon plenty this season.