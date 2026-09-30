Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season gave fantasy football managers plenty to digest, highlighting shifting target shares, expanding receiver roles, and early panic points across passing attacks. As coaching staffs tinker with personnel groupings and game scripts dictate high-leverage passing volume, tracking target trends is essential for optimizing your starting lineup.

With running backs out of the way, let's examine five notable wide receiver and tight end situations from Week 3 to determine who is commanding elite volume, who is facing a target squeeze, and where fantasy managers should pivot heading into Week 4.

Week 3 Wide Receiver and Tight End Target Report

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 Line: 5 receptions, 11 targets, 77 receiving yards

Usage Profile: High-volume slot dominator and safety valve

Downs commanded a team-high 11 targets in Indianapolis' narrow victory over the Texans, continuing to cement his status as a heavily targeted weapon out of the slot. Even with a fluctuating passing offense, his ability to consistently win underneath and absorb short-to-intermediate volume gives him a high PPR floor. As long as he maintains this robust target share, he is a reliable flex play with room for WR2 upside.

The Verdict: Real Deal (especially with Alec Pierce out)

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Week 3 Line: 11 receptions, 17 targets, 89 receiving yards, 1 TD

Usage Profile: Heavy target volume driven by negative game script

Wilson was peppered with a massive 17 targets in the Cardinals' narrow loss to the 49ers. While fantasy managers cannot realistically expect a 17-target floor every single week, this performance solidifies that when Arizona is playing from behind or leaning heavily on the pass, Wilson serves as a primary focal point of the offense over Marvin Harrison Jr. His role as an every-down possession machine who commands high-leverage looks makes him a strong weekly WR2 option moving forward.

The Verdict: Real Deal

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Week 3 Line: 5 receptions, 12 targets, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD

Usage Profile: Immediate downfield and red-zone target emergence

Golden turned heads in Week 3 by commanding a team-high 12 targets, converting them into a stellar 100-yard performance and his first regular-season touchdown. Operating with an expanded role in the Packers' passing attack, his explosive route-running and downfield ability forced Green Bay to look his way early and often. With Jayden Reed now out for the season, Golden quickly transforms from an intriguing upside prospect into a legitimate weekly starter with WR2 potential.

The Verdict: Real Deal

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 Line: 2 receptions, 2 targets, 20 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Low-volume, high-variance deep threat role

Worthy hit a major speed bump in Week 3 against Miami, managing just 2 targets and catching both for 20 yards. While his game-breaking speed always leaves the door open for a long touchdown on a single play, the razor-thin target volume makes him an extremely volatile fantasy option. Managers relying on him face a boom-or-bust weekly floor until the Chiefs' offense dials up more consistent manufactured touches for him.

The Verdict: Panic Meter High (droppable in shallow leagues)

5. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 Line: 1 reception, 2 targets, 5 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Minimized involvement in a run-heavy game plan

Pitts endured another frustrating outing in Atlanta's Week 3 win over Green Bay, drawing only 2 targets and salvaging a single 5-yard catch. With the Falcons leaning heavily on alternative weapons and ground efficiency, Pitts' target tree has shrunk to alarming levels for fantasy managers. Until his route participation and downfield target integration drastically improve, he remains a major headache and a risky lineup gamble.

The Verdict: Panic Meter High (droppable in shallow leagues)