Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Marvin Harrison Jr.

In what appears to be a make or break season for Marvin Harrison Jr. is not going the wide receiver's way.

Harrison Jr. has 4 receptions for 72 receiving yards in three games and a move out of Arizona would be mutually beneficial for the Cardinals and Harrison Jr.

These landing spots would bring the most out of Harrison Jr.’s Fantasy production and help the wide receiver live up to his pre-draft expectations.

Las Vegas Raiders

The surprise of the season so far with a 3-0 start, the Raiders have done this without a standout WR 1 in their lineup. Harrison Jr. can step into this role and see much more than the 3 targets per game he’s been experiencing in Arizona.

Brock Bowers will continue to be the main focus of the Raiders passing attack, but Harrison Jr. can still be Fantasy viable in this hypothetical move. Currently, Harrison Jr. has to fend off Trey McBride and Michael Wilson for targets, but hasn’t done so early on. Harrison Jr. ranks fifth on the Cardinals in targets, behind Kendrick Bourne and Jeremiyah Love. Harrison Jr. would be behind Bowers in targets, but the former Ohio State Buckeye wouldn’t be fifth in targets on the Raiders.

The ascending Raiders need a true WR 1 to continue their succes over the season and Harrison Jr. can fill the bill. Harrison Jr. moving to the Raiders would help the wide receiver live up to his predraft Fantasy expectations.

RAIDERS FORCE ANOTHER FUMBLE AND CALL GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oGMruwoPuT — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

New England Patriots

The Patriots have been a mess on offense early on as the reigning AFC champions rank tied for last with 12.0 points per game. With A.J. Brown on injured reserve, a move for Marvin Harrison Jr. can help shore up the Patriots passing game until Brown returns.

Harrison Jr. can step in and fill in as the Pats WR 1 until Brown’s return. Even with Brown’s return, Harrison Jr. would see a much steadier diet in targets than the current 3 targets per game he’s seeing right now.

The opportunity to be one of Drake Maye’s top targets would help Harrison. Jr’s Fantasy production and help the Patriots offense start putting points on the board.

San Francisco 49ers

It’s hard to envision Harrison Jr. moving to a NFC West rival, but the Fantasy perspective of this move is too hard to ignore. The 49ers have experienced a multitude of injuries at wide receiver with De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson on IR, as well as Mike Evans being day-to-day after being carted off in week 3.

Harrison Jr. would have to contend for targets against Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, as well as the other injured receivers when the return, but the potential opportunity for Harrison Jr. to play under Kyle Shanahan. If any play caller can help Harrison Jr. reach his Fantasy ceiling, it’s going to be Shanahan. Shanahan has a history of getting the most out of wide receivers and could do the same for Harrison Jr. in this potential move.

RAZZLE DAZZLE 🪄



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/H2gx5xhHCY — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 27, 2026

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