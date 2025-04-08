Fantasy Sports

Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dillon Gabriel enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a highly experienced, rhythm-based passer with elite accuracy and leadership, though questions about his size and arm strength may push him into the late rounds.

Shawn Childs

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Dillon Gabriel enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football history, boasting 64 career starts across three programs. Despite concerns about his size and arm strength, Gabriel’s efficiency, poise, and red zone production at Oregon make him an intriguing late-round prospect with developmental upside.

Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook

Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played in 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).

Gabriel turned 24 last December, having won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons while having his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).

The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more.  His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.

NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle). 

He will be a late-round flier quarterback in this year’s draft who doesn’t have age on his side, but his experience and pocket presence give him a chance to surprise at the next level. Dillon must avoid deflected or batted passes at the line of scrimmage to increase his chances of success in the NFL.

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL