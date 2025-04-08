Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dillon Gabriel enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football history, boasting 64 career starts across three programs. Despite concerns about his size and arm strength, Gabriel’s efficiency, poise, and red zone production at Oregon make him an intriguing late-round prospect with developmental upside.
Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook
Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played in 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).
Gabriel turned 24 last December, having won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons while having his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).
The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more. His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.
NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle).
He will be a late-round flier quarterback in this year’s draft who doesn’t have age on his side, but his experience and pocket presence give him a chance to surprise at the next level. Dillon must avoid deflected or batted passes at the line of scrimmage to increase his chances of success in the NFL.
