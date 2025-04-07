Fantasy Sports

Tyler Shough NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Shough enters the 2025 NFL Draft with a strong arm and career-best production at Louisville, but concerns over his age, injury history, and inconsistency under pressure limit his appeal as a long-term starter.

Shawn Childs

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Tyler Shough enters the 2025 NFL Draft as an experienced and physically gifted quarterback, coming off a career-best season at Louisville. However, his advanced age, extensive injury history, and struggles under pressure raise serious concerns about his long-term potential as an NFL starter.

Tyler Shough Fantasy Football Outlook

Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon the following two seasons, Shough missed time over the next three years with Texas Tech due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).

Last year, he made 12 starts for Louisville, leading to career highs in all categories. Shough went 8-4 with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His completion rate (62.7) showed downside risk, but he gained 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Defenses sacked him 49 times over his 42 career games (14 in 2024). In his career, he rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carriers.

In essence, Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, which contributed to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready while showing the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football when trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters while a collapsing pocket is present.

At best, Shough is a flier NFL backup quarterback. He brings injury risk and a questionable ceiling to his game. He shouldn’t be drafted before the sixth round unless an NFL team overlooks his date of birth.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season.

