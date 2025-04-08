Will Howard NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Will Howard's impressive 2024 season at Ohio State highlighted his evolution into a top-tier quarterback, setting career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage while leading his team to a National Championship. Despite concerns about his arm strength and reading defenses, his blend of mobility, decision-making, and development potential makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams seeking a backup quarterback with upside.
Will Howard Fantasy Football Outlook
Howard is another college quarterback who struggled at another college before hitting his stride with a premiere powerhouse offense. Over his first four seasons at Kansas City, he went 15-12 with 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while also showing success as a runner (226/921/19 yards).
Last year, Howard set career highs in completions (309), passing attempts (423), passing yards (4,010), passing touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (73.0), earning him a National Championship Title (14-2 record) and the MVP Award (288 combined yards with two touchdowns). On the year, he rushed for 226 yards on 105 carries with seven scores. Over the first three games of the college postseason, Howard passed for 919 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
His supporting cast at Ohio State greatly helped his impressive jump in play and stats last season. However, winning a championship at the highest level does require talent and moxie, and Howard demonstrated both in 2024. He has a good feel for the pocket with the wheels to make plays with his legs. Howard receives criticism for his questionable arm and whether he has the mindset to improve at reading defenses and utilizing his third and fourth options in the passing game. Outside passes and drive-throws will be in question in the NFL.
At first, I expected Howard to have many more sacks at Kansas State, showing the difference between their offensive line and Ohio State's. Over his 16 starts last year, defenses put him to the dirt 16 times, compared to 33 over 34 sacks with the Wildcats. Howard gets the ball out quickly and can extend the passing window with his legs. His reliance on his early reads was created by his receiving talent winning on many plays, an area that will change the NFL.
An NFL team looking for a backup quarterback with development upside should be interested in Howard. His run/pass ability allowed him to finish drives in close with rushing scores and passing touchdowns. In this year's draft, I could see him being a dark horse upward mover.
More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:
Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook