Kyle McCord 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
After a solid but unspectacular year as Ohio State’s starter, Kyle McCord revitalized his collegiate career at Syracuse, thriving in a high-tempo, pass-heavy system that showcased his strengths as a rhythm thrower. With significant production gains and traits well-suited for a modern hurry-up offense, McCord now projects as a mid-round NFL Draft prospect with intriguing developmental upside.
Kyle McCord Fantasy Football Outlook
After making 12 starts for Ohio State (11-1), McCord jumped ship and signed an NIL deal with the Orangemen. His new home created a significantly more favorable passing environment, leading to a substantial increase in completions (391), pass attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) compared to his final year with the Buckeyes (229-for-348 with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions). On the downside, McCord had a spike in interceptions (12) with Syracuse with a career-best 34 passing touchdowns. His completion rate was about the same at both schools (OSU – 65.8% and SYR – 66.0%).
McCord is a tempo passer who relies more on arc and touch than velocity on many of his pass attempts. His willingness to put air under the ball does invite more defensive hands on the ball in the pros. He has a feel for defenders, leading to catchable ball placement even when his target is tightly covered. McCord has the feel of a quarterback that would excel in the hurry-up offense, similar to the days of Jim Kelly when the Bills made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
On the downside, his mobility won’t save McCord on many plays when the pocket breaks down quickly. He must improve his recognition of failed pass blocking and throw the ball out of bounds quicker rather than taking a drive-breaking sack. Over the past two seasons, McCord was sacked only 43 times (16 and 27), partly due to playing behind talented offensive linemen. He won’t have the same passing window in the NFL.
Over the past two seasons, McCord was one win (against Michigan) away from making a run at the National Title, and he led all quarterbacks in all key passing categories in 2024, except for passing touchdowns (34 – 5th).
Based on the style of play and the team's starting quarterback's age (Matthew Stafford), McCord would be a good fit for the Rams. He should get selected in the third round or later in the 2025 NFL Draft.
