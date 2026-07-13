AJ Dybantsa Rises in Fantasy Basketball Rankings After Stellar Summer League Finale

The NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, and one of the standout stars of the past two weeks is undoubtedly the number 1 pick in the draft, AJ Dybantsa. Across two games, Dybantsa has averaged 25 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals.

In his Summer League debut, he out-dueled Darryn Peterson and the Jazz to lead his team to a 92-88 win on the back of his 27 points and seven rebounds. In his second game, the Wizards and Dybantsa beat Darius Acuff and the Kings handily, 104-85, with Dybantsa scoring 23 points on 6-15 shooting. He also dished out seven dimes.

Dybantsa looks confident and is performing like one of the most NBA ready players in his draft class, raising his draft value with his Summer League performance.

AJ Dybantsa (27 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL) brought the energy 😤



Check out the No. 1 overall pick's best MIC'D UP moments from his NBA Summer League debut as the @WashWizards picked up their first win in Las Vegas 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YBmtQbOrZ4 — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2026

Dybantsa Is NBA Ready: Efficiency Is Key

Dybantsa is an all around fantasy player with his prolific scoring and rebounding ability, as well as defensive prowess for steals and blocks. Dybantsa’s versatility gives him good upside and a high ceiling in comparison to his fellow lottery picks in the draft. Dybantsa is expected to start immediately at Small Forward for the Wizards, but his usage is still up in the air because of the new depth that Washington will have coming into the season.

The offense will initially run through All Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis who will be the first two scoring options on the team coming into the season. Davis has been linked to trade rumors over the course of the Summer; in the event that Davis is traded, Dybantsa’s value will seriously rise as the number two option on the team, but it is seeming more likely that Davis is here to stay with the Wizards as he looks to sign a four-year max extension.

Rich Paul says Anthony Davis will play for the Wizards next season:



“Yea, why wouldn’t he play for the Wizards?”



(via Game Over, h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/crb8X3NLYz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 10, 2026

Dybantsa will also be splitting playing time with small forward Kyshawn George who had a very efficient season last year averaging 14.5 PPG, 5 REB, 4.5 AST, on 43% shooting, as well as All Star Khris Middleton who recently resigned with the Wizards on a three-year, 17.6 million dollar deal.

Dybantsa has struggled from three point range in his two Summer League starts, shooting just 1-11 from beyond the arc. He will need to improve his efficiency from three for him to move up in the rankings, but he has proven the rest of his game is rock solid and NBA ready. Because of the new and improved depth in Washington’s lineup, Dybantsa’s will have a lower fantasy floor and will have to prove himself as the top option at small forward to hit his projected fantasy ceiling.

AJ Dybantsa participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm just super versatile, I'm doing it all. Can play one through five." AJ Dybantsa

What is Dybantsa’s Fantasy Value?

Dybantsa enters his rookie season with top-60 fantasy basketball upside already built into his profile. In both redraft and keeper leagues, he's an appealing target in the fifth through seventh rounds for managers looking to swing for a high-ceiling player. His Summer League performance reinforced that he's ready to contribute immediately at the NBA level. Playing alongside Trae Young should accelerate his development, and fantasy managers should expect his value to climb as the season progresses and he grows into the dynamic three-level scorer the Wizards envision as the centerpiece of their future.

In dynasty, Dybantsa should be easily targeted as a top-three player. Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer are his main competition at the top of the draft, as they both will have a higher floor coming into the season with more usage than Dybantsa on their respective teams. However, if Dybantsa can stay efficient on the offensive end and grow into the elite two-way player that the Wizards believe he will become, he can be a fantasy powerhouse for years to come.

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