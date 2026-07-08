Khris Middleton Won't Upset Wizards' Wing Rotation in Return Stint

At this moment, the Washington Wizards aren't a Khris Middleton away from anything. Whether we're discussing enhanced tank odds, a since-retired goal that Middleton previously aided as a 34x starter with last season's Wizards, or an NBA championship, which now sits as the squad's ultimate dream, the still-creative scorer wasn't going to factor into on-court success as anything more than a potential rotation-extender wherever he landed in free agency.

But while most organizations around the league merely saw an over-the-hill former All-Star in Middleton, the Wizards saw a chance to escape multiple jams in one fell swoop.

His willingness to facilitate a sign-and-trade back to the team he was just traded from helped alleviate Washington from D'Angelo Russell's money while cashing in on a near-expiring trade exception, thereby adding a willing contributor to the Wizards' margins where there wasn't one yesterday. Middleton is back on the Wizards, and on a much cheaper price tag compared to the onerous player exception he spent last season attached to.

The Wizards remain elite at using trade exceptions before they expire.



Their $13.4 million trade exception (expires today) fits Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million) & Khris Middleton ($5.6 million) to give him exactly three years, $17.6 million.



This allows them to create two new TPEs. pic.twitter.com/rTdY7rpFPS — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 8, 2026

There isn't much to nitpick regarding the Wizards' leg of this monstrous six-team trade, especially given Middleton's proven desire to play alongside a roster that views him as more of a luxury and a veteran than a keystone piece. But considering Washington's already-full position group along the wings, some detractors have already flagged a potential logjam looming in the Wizards' future.

How Realistic are Middleton's Rotational Concerns?

Even though Middleton did, indeed, start in every one of his appearances alongside the rest of the 2025-26 lineup, his status going forward already seems clearly-defined on the Wizards' back burner.

Josh Robbins, David Aldridge and John Hollinger of The Athletic have already broken the report that his upcoming role will more closely reflect his fringe veteran status than ever before. "The Wizards did not bring Middleton back for, essentially, this coming season for him to take minutes away from any of their young group of wings, including the first pick in the draft, AJ Dybantsa," they confirmed. "The Wizards have high hopes not only for Dybantsa, but for Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Bilal Coulibaly to play significant roles for them going forward."

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those prospects, several of whom have already commanded years of developmental priority within the building, seem clearly-positioned to supersede Middleton on the depth chart, and the same likely goes for rugged rebounder and defender Justin Champagnie. If the brittle Middleton has anything left to regularly provide as a jump-shooter and playmaker, it'll be well outside of the starting-five position he'd locked up during his previous days with the franchise.

This may look like a dramatically-quick fall from the surface-level prestige he'd enjoyed as recently as last season, but the Wizards had a reason for deploy Middleton as often as they did. They regularly handed him the part-time keys to the offense in the interest of building up the longtime scorer's trade value, a maneuver that ultimately succeeded when he was included in the Wizards' Anthony Davis trade as a crucial financial chip.

And it's not as if there was a ton in the way of in-house minutes competition last year, at least relative to this offseason's roster tweaks.

Rookies like Riley and Tre Johnson saw their own opportunities unquestionably influenced by Middleton's veteran supremacy, but they, alongside other yet-to-play additions such as Dybantsa, Davis and Deandre Ayton, will watch as the scale tips in favor of nightly contributors in real time. If they can't outplay a 35-year-old Middleton several surgeries into repairing his battered knees, that's on them.

He represents institutional stability as someone with wisdom to impart on less-proven pieces, as well as the shifting tide regarding the Wizards' stained reputation. He clearly wants to be in D.C., even within the un-guaranteed setting he's contractually embracing.

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