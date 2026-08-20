The Best 3 Options from Pick No. 1 in Every Round of a 10-Team Fantasy Football Draft
Fantasy managers are all wondering how in the world to approach their strategy from the 1.1 spot. I personally find the first overall pick to be the worst pick in a draft. Theoretically, you cannot earn any value at that pick. It is yours to lose. A manager must find the best player in fantasy football and be right about it.
While that selection may be difficult, I can help you make the right decision. Not just at first overall, but I can assist in making the right pick from every spot in this 10-team snake draft. I will give you the best option around ADP in non-PPR, half-PPR, and full-PPR formats.
Pick 1.1
Non-PPR — Bijan Robinson: He must be the pick. While most people are favoring Gibbs, I have Robinson as the 1.1 in our projections when factoring in injury risk.
Half-PPR — Bijan Robinson: A running back stays ahead of wide receivers in this format.
Full-PPR — Puka Nacua: A radical move, I roll with Nacua as the top player in 2026 fantasy football in my projections after risk is factored in.
Pick 2.10
Non-PPR — Derrick Henry: He is very durable, and I would not fade Henry until the man retires. This is my RB5.
Half-PPR — CeeDee Lamb: The ceiling of Lamb is that of WR1 overall, but another wide receiver is on par with him...
Full-PPR — Nico Collins: Amid the injury to Jayden Higgins, Collins is up to my WR5 in immense volume.
Pick 3.1
Non-PPR — Josh Jacobs: The consensus opinion on Jacobs is too low; a high-volume back on the NFL's No. 4 offense.
Half-PPR — George Pickens: His yards per catch projection is stunning: 15.1 YPC. Pickens is higher ranked positionally in Non and Half-PPR.
Full-PPR — Chris Olave: If anyone can be Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2.0, it will be Olave minus Jordyn Tyson.
Pick 4.10
Non-PPR — Bucky Irving: People forget what Irving can be when healthy, which he is in 2026. This is a top-10 running back.
Half-PPR — Terry McLaurin: He was the WR7 last time that McLaurin and Jayden Daniels were both healthy.
Full-PPR — Tyler Warren: Despite the addition of Keenan Allen, I project Warren to be the WR3 at 14.0 PPR points per game.
Pick 5.1
Non-PPR — D'Andre Swift: If Kyle Monangai goes on to miss time, Swift is a weekly top-10 running back with top-5 upside.
Half-PPR — Jadarian Price: Price is my biggest value at current cost, being the Seahawks RB1 for longer than most think; likely >6 weeks until Charbonnet is >90% healthy.
Full-PPR — DJ Moore: The hype is not high enough on the Bills WR1, projected as my WR15.
Pick 6.10
Non-PPR — Caleb Williams: This is one of the few quarterbacks with QB1 overall potential while ranked outside the top-5 positionally.
Half-PPR — Tucker Kraft: Another player is found in the 6th/7th round range with potential to be the top player at his position.
Full-PPR — Marvin Harrison Jr: Buy-low on Harrison Jr. He is as good as advertised, and people are sleeping on him due to a bad scheme fit, thus bad football in his first two seasons.
Pick 7.1
Non-PPR — Jaylen Warren: Not the sexiest pick, but Warren's job is under minimal threat from Rico Dowdle, despite some bias from his Panthers season, which was really average in advanced metrics.
Half-PPR — Christian Watson: One of my breakout candidates of 2026, Watson is a must-consider selection with even higher value in Half-PPR in his high-explosion-rate style.
Full-PPR — Courtland Sutton: I believe that his value increases despite the addition of Jaylen Waddle. Read more here.
Pick 8.10
Non-PPR — RJ Harvey: The mileage on JK Dobbins makes him a sure thing to miss football games, which will let Harvey start many times as the RB1.
Half-PPR — Chris Godwin: As Emeka Ebguka has turf toe, Godwin has WR1 in his sights.
Full-PPR — Michael Pittman Jr: Aaron Rodgers is not afraid to let his receivers make plays, and Pittman Jr. was among the best red zone targets in all of 2025.
Pick 9.1
Non-PPR — Blake Corum: He expects to work in a 50/35 split in favor of Kyren Williams and on par in the red zone. Corum is my high-upside RB36.
Half-PPR — Alec Pierce: It is a risk to take Pierce as he battles injury, but the ceiling is immense for the multi-time leader in yards per catch.
Full-PPR — Jaxson Dart: Unexpected to be the PPR selection, Dart fits the bill. Wide receiver position: The wide receiver position has a lot of depth, and the upside on Dart can easily be played with even more depth at the position.
Pick 10.10
Non-PPR — Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Fantasy owners are worried about the Commanders' backfield variance. I am not. Croskey-Merritt is beloved by the team, and his only true threat would actually be Kaytron Allen, as Rachaad White is a third-down back.
Half-PPR — Dalton Kincaid: Another big value play of mine is Kincaid, projected as my TE6, ranked 2nd in 2025 yards per catch, and acclaimed among all advanced metrics.
Full-PPR — Jakobi Meyers: He is often chalked up as the Jaguars WR3, and that is a bad take. Meyers should be on par with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. They traded for him for a reason.
Refer to Our Sleeper Picks in the Below Links:
- The Best Fantasy Football Rookie Sleepers to Target in 2026 Featuring KC Concepcion
- One Fantasy Football Sleeper from Every NFL Team (AFC Edition)
- One Fantasy Football Sleeper from Every NFL Team (NFC Edition)
- 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need to Know
- 2026 Fantasy Football Sleeper of the Year
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.