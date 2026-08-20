The Best 3 Options from Pick No. 1 in Every Round of a 10-Team Fantasy Football Draft

Fantasy managers are all wondering how in the world to approach their strategy from the 1.1 spot. I personally find the first overall pick to be the worst pick in a draft. Theoretically, you cannot earn any value at that pick. It is yours to lose. A manager must find the best player in fantasy football and be right about it.

While that selection may be difficult, I can help you make the right decision. Not just at first overall, but I can assist in making the right pick from every spot in this 10-team snake draft. I will give you the best option around ADP in non-PPR, half-PPR, and full-PPR formats.

Pick 1.1

Non-PPR — Bijan Robinson: He must be the pick. While most people are favoring Gibbs, I have Robinson as the 1.1 in our projections when factoring in injury risk.

Half-PPR — Bijan Robinson: A running back stays ahead of wide receivers in this format.

Full-PPR — Puka Nacua: A radical move, I roll with Nacua as the top player in 2026 fantasy football in my projections after risk is factored in.

Pick 2.10

Non-PPR — Derrick Henry: He is very durable, and I would not fade Henry until the man retires. This is my RB5.

Half-PPR — CeeDee Lamb: The ceiling of Lamb is that of WR1 overall, but another wide receiver is on par with him...

Full-PPR — Nico Collins: Amid the injury to Jayden Higgins, Collins is up to my WR5 in immense volume.

Pick 3.1

Non-PPR — Josh Jacobs: The consensus opinion on Jacobs is too low; a high-volume back on the NFL's No. 4 offense.

Half-PPR — George Pickens: His yards per catch projection is stunning: 15.1 YPC. Pickens is higher ranked positionally in Non and Half-PPR.

Full-PPR — Chris Olave: If anyone can be Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2.0, it will be Olave minus Jordyn Tyson.

Pick 4.10

Non-PPR — Bucky Irving: People forget what Irving can be when healthy, which he is in 2026. This is a top-10 running back.

Half-PPR — Terry McLaurin: He was the WR7 last time that McLaurin and Jayden Daniels were both healthy.

Full-PPR — Tyler Warren: Despite the addition of Keenan Allen, I project Warren to be the WR3 at 14.0 PPR points per game.

Pick 5.1

Non-PPR — D'Andre Swift: If Kyle Monangai goes on to miss time, Swift is a weekly top-10 running back with top-5 upside.

Half-PPR — Jadarian Price: Price is my biggest value at current cost, being the Seahawks RB1 for longer than most think; likely >6 weeks until Charbonnet is >90% healthy.

Full-PPR — DJ Moore: The hype is not high enough on the Bills WR1, projected as my WR15.

Pick 6.10

Non-PPR — Caleb Williams: This is one of the few quarterbacks with QB1 overall potential while ranked outside the top-5 positionally.

Half-PPR — Tucker Kraft: Another player is found in the 6th/7th round range with potential to be the top player at his position.

Full-PPR — Marvin Harrison Jr: Buy-low on Harrison Jr. He is as good as advertised, and people are sleeping on him due to a bad scheme fit, thus bad football in his first two seasons.

Pick 7.1

Non-PPR — Jaylen Warren: Not the sexiest pick, but Warren's job is under minimal threat from Rico Dowdle, despite some bias from his Panthers season, which was really average in advanced metrics.

Half-PPR — Christian Watson: One of my breakout candidates of 2026, Watson is a must-consider selection with even higher value in Half-PPR in his high-explosion-rate style.

Full-PPR — Courtland Sutton: I believe that his value increases despite the addition of Jaylen Waddle. Read more here.

Pick 8.10

Non-PPR — RJ Harvey: The mileage on JK Dobbins makes him a sure thing to miss football games, which will let Harvey start many times as the RB1.

Half-PPR — Chris Godwin: As Emeka Ebguka has turf toe, Godwin has WR1 in his sights.

Full-PPR — Michael Pittman Jr: Aaron Rodgers is not afraid to let his receivers make plays, and Pittman Jr. was among the best red zone targets in all of 2025.

Pick 9.1

Non-PPR — Blake Corum: He expects to work in a 50/35 split in favor of Kyren Williams and on par in the red zone. Corum is my high-upside RB36.

Half-PPR — Alec Pierce: It is a risk to take Pierce as he battles injury, but the ceiling is immense for the multi-time leader in yards per catch.

Full-PPR — Jaxson Dart: Unexpected to be the PPR selection, Dart fits the bill. Wide receiver position: The wide receiver position has a lot of depth, and the upside on Dart can easily be played with even more depth at the position.

Pick 10.10

Non-PPR — Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Fantasy owners are worried about the Commanders' backfield variance. I am not. Croskey-Merritt is beloved by the team, and his only true threat would actually be Kaytron Allen, as Rachaad White is a third-down back.

Half-PPR — Dalton Kincaid: Another big value play of mine is Kincaid, projected as my TE6, ranked 2nd in 2025 yards per catch, and acclaimed among all advanced metrics.

Full-PPR — Jakobi Meyers: He is often chalked up as the Jaguars WR3, and that is a bad take. Meyers should be on par with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. They traded for him for a reason.

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